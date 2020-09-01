TechAffinity’s Mission to Care for its Workforce is a Model to Replicate

TechAffinity was one of the early implementers of the “Work from Anywhere” strategy

Tampa, FL, 2020-Sep-01 — /EPR Network/ — TechAffinity, an IT services company headquartered in Tampa, Florida, and with a development center in Chennai, India announces various benefits for its employees during COVID-19. Recently, the Tampa based company celebrated its 20th anniversary alongside announcing their acquisition of an IT Staffing firm TechSmarte.

Earlier this year with the rapid spread of COVID19, TechAffinity was one of the early implementers of the “Work from Anywhere” strategy for its more than 250 employees ensuring smooth business operations.

“To equip ourselves against the pandemic, we must understand its impact on our employees, clients, partners, and local communities. By doing this, It helped us expedite our process and make our business infrastructure more mobile and accessible” said Jam Nelavai, Founder and CEO of TechAffinity.

In Addition, he recognized the financial burden and the importance of the well-being of the employees and their families during the pandemic by announcing a special incentive of 2.5% across the company. “Employee health and well being has always been a top priority of ours. Our incredible team is the backbone of our company and this special incentive is one way of thanking for having risen to the challenge and continuing to work with a sense of purpose and pride.”

Another big challenge during the pandemic was to maintain smooth IT business operations and delivery for 300+ businesses worldwide. The company carried out multiple upgrades to its infrastructure and virtual operations to assure continuity of its services for all its clients.

————————–

About TechAffinity

TechAffinity, a technology-driven custom software solution company enables businesses to use all the benefits of the modern technology landscape to make digital transformation simpler, enhancing the growth of businesses with innovative Design and Development to deliver market-defining high-quality solutions that create real value.

For more questions and media queries you can reach out to media@techaffinity.com

Media Contact

TechAffinity

media@techaffinity.com

+1 813 867 0014

20701 Bruce B Downs Blvd Ste 204

https://www.techaffinity.com/