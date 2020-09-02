Advanced Composites Market Growth Driving Factors, Upstream and Downstream Analysis

The global Advanced Composites Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, global trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready, data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global advanced composites market is expected to value 41.20 billion by 2024. The market is driven by factors such as increasing use of advanced composites for aerospace & defence, transportation, sporting goods and energy industries. In addition, the market is regulated on the account of their characteristics.

Key Players:

Owens Corning

Solvay SGL Group

Huntsman Corporation

Jushi Group

Toray Industries

Hexcel Corporation

Growth Drivers:

The market witnesses several opportunities in form of extensive use of aramid for production of optical fibers, rubber reinforcements, and safety clothing. However, stringent laws and regulations are expected to create hindrance in the market during the forecast period. Overall, the advanced composites market in the global scenario is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 8.6%.

Market Segment:

Key Application:

Aramid

Carbon

Glass

Key Regions

North America

U.S.

Europe

Germany

The UK

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Regional Insights:

North American advanced composites industry is expected to gain a higher CAGR in the forthcoming period due to rise in value and volume. Additional factors such as rising demand for renewable energy source are likely to contribute to the market growth in the forthcoming period. European market is likely to gain a significant CAGR in the forthcoming period due to rising use of application in automotive, wind turbine in aerospace and defense industry.

Asia-Pacific’s advanced composites market is expected to witness a higher growth in the forecast period due to wide presence of automotive manufacturers and wind energy production industries. Middle Eastern regions account for a large market share due to government initiatives and NGO support for renewable sources of energy, which further propels the growth of the market.

