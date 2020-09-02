Amino Acids Market Growth Driving Factors, Upstream and Downstream Analysis

The global amino acids market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, global trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready, data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global amino acids market demand was estimated at 6.19 million tons in 2013, with historical consumption propelled by l-glutamine and lysine’s application in dietary supplements and animal feed respectively.

Key Players:

Cargill

CJ Cheil Jedang Corp

AnaSpec

Tocris Bioscience

Archer Daniel Midland

Royal DSM

Prinova U.S.

Evonik Industries AG.

Request free sample to get complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/amino-acids-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

Increasing meat consumption which has further driven livestock production will be a source for amino acids demand in future. Countries such as Vietnam, Australia, and the Philippines have registered tremendous increase in pork, cattle and swine production in the recent years. This trend is expected to continue in the future course, which will cast a positive influence on the industry dynamics.

Amino acids such as lysine are widely used in swine & poultry feed due to their properties to synthesize protein and subsequently optimize their growth. Furthermore, methionine and tryptophan are gaining prevalence among consumers due to their beneficial properties when ingested as supplements in the treatment of various health conditions such as Parkinson’s disease, schizophrenia, allergies and depression.

Application Insights:

Animal Feed

Animal feed by livestock

Swine

Poultry

Cattle

Others

Food & dietary supplements

Pharmaceuticals

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific was the dominant consumer and accounted for nearly half of the market value in 2015. The region’s growth is largely influenced by positive outlook on animal feed, pharmaceutical and nutraceutical manufacturing.

Relatively lax regulatory structure across the regional markets have been influential in driving demand in the recent past. However, initiatives by governments to regulate the usage of ingredients (to avoid adverse effects due to the usage of dietary products, feed, and medicines) would drive the industry towards a mature and structure phase.

North America and Europe are characterized by high consumer awareness regarding the benefits of amino acids and considerable influence of regulatory bodies on industry participants. Mechanisms that protect manufacturing practices and safe movement of chemicals present a more mature state of the industry in these regions.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://blog.naver.com/tomclark