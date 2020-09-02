Antimicrobial Additives Market Manufacturing Cost Structure, Leading Distributors and Forecast

The global antimicrobial additives market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, global trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready, data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development

Market Overview:

The global antimicrobial additives market size was valued at USD 7.86 billion in 2015. Antimicrobial additives have special ingredients that help prevent fungal, bacterial and algal development in materials which are exposed to moisture as well as high level of ultra violet radiation & unsanitary conditions. The products have number of applications in papers, textiles, plastics, paints and coatings, inks, fabric care and rubber, so as to suppress the breeding of undesirable microorganisms and thereby increase the durability of the substrate.

Key Players:

BASF SE

BioCote Limited

SteriTouch Limited

Momentive Performance Material

Dow Chemical Company

Nanobiomatters Industries

Request free sample to get complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/antimicrobial-additives-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

Increasing use of the product in number of end use industries such as food and beverages, healthcare, packaging, construction, automotive, furniture and electronics is expected to be a driving force of growth.

The rising consumer awareness towards health issues along with the enhancements in the standard of living in the developing country’s such as India, China, Brazil & South Korea are anticipated to boost the market during the forecasted period. Moreover, increasing population is expected to escalate the incidences of infective diseases, which is further expected to drive the sales of preventive products such as antimicrobials.

Application Insights:

Plastics

Paints & coatings

Pulp & paper

End-Use Outlook:

Healthcare

Packaging

Food & beverages

Construction

Automotive

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific dominates the overall demand with a market penetration of around 35% in 2015. The region is also expected to witness marginal growth in its market share owing to increasing packaging, healthcare, automotive and construction industries. Presence of many coatings & paints manufacturers such as BASF, AkzoNobel, Nippon Paint, Sherwin-Williams, and Kansai Paint in the region will probably trigger the market growth.

The U.S. market is expected to observer significant gains both in terms of volume as well as revenue on account of increasing usage of antimicrobial additives in packaging. The regional market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7% from 2016 to 2025, in terms of revenue.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://blog.naver.com/tomclark