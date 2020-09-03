Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market | Growing at a CAGR of 8.7% | Rapid Growth in the Geriatric Population

PUNE, India, 2020-Sep-03 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market by Product (Oxygen Source (Concentrator, Cylinder), Delivery Devices), Portability (Stationary, Portable), Application (COPD, Asthma, Cystic Fibrosis, Pneumonia), End User (Hospital, Home Care) – Global Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

The Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market is expected to reach USD 4.01 Billion, at a CAGR of 8.7%.

Target Audience for this Report:

Oxygen therapy equipment manufacturers and vendors

Research associations related to oxygen therapy

Healthcare institutions (hospitals, laboratories, medical schools, and outpatient clinics)

Various research and consulting firms

Distributors of oxygen therapy equipment

Research Institutes

Factors driving the growth of this market are the increasing prevalence of respiratory disorders, rapid growth in the geriatric population, prevalence of tobacco smoking, preference towards home-based oxygen therapy, and technological advancements to develop novel products delivering oxygen therapy.

Oxygen source equipment is expected to dominate the market

On the basis of products, the oxygen therapy equipment market is segmented into oxygen source equipment and oxygen delivery devices. The oxygen source equipment segment is expected to dominate the global market in 2017. The increasing incidence of respiratory disorders and technological advancements to develop smaller, quieter and more effective equipment are key drivers increasing the demand for oxygen source equipment.

Stationary oxygen therapy devices are estimated to command the largest market share

The oxygen therapy equipment market is segmented by portability into stationary devices and portable devices. In 2017, the stationary devices segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market, by portability. Severe complications in patients suffering from respiratory disorders and the increasing proportion of geriatric population across the globe are major drivers for the growth of this segment.

Based on region, segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to dominate the market in 2017 on account of the increasing proportion of the geriatric population, rising number of hospitals, and increasing awareness regarding oxygen therapy.

Key players in the oxygen therapy equipment market include Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), Linde Healthcare (Germany), Chart Industries, Inc. (U.S.), Invacare Corporation (U.S.), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Smiths Medical (U.S.), Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Teleflex Incorporated (U.S.), Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited (New Zealand), Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation (Japan), Inogen, Inc. (U.S.), Heinen + Löwenstein GmbH & Co. KG (Germany).