Endoscope Reprocessing | Growing at a CAGR of 8.6% | Growing Healthcare Market in Emerging Economies

According to the new market research report “Endoscope Reprocessing Market by Product (High-level Disinfectants & Test Strips, Detergents & Wipes, Automated Endoscope Reprocessors, Endoscope Tracking Systems, Brushes), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers) – Global Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

The Global Endoscope Reprocessing Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% to reach to USD 2.15 Billion.

Major Market Growth Drivers:

High Risk of Infections Associated With Improper Sterilization of Endoscopes

Increasing Investments, Funds, and Grants By Government Bodies Worldwide

Rising Number of Hospitals and Growing Hospital Investments in Endoscopy Instruments

Rising Prevalence of Diseases That Require Endoscopy Procedures

Growth Opportunities:

Growing Healthcare Market in Emerging Economies

Increasing Number of Free-Trade Agreements

Automated Endoscope Reprocessors (AERs) to account for the largest share of the endoscope reprocessing market.

On the basis of products, the market is segmented into high-level disinfectants and test strips; detergents and wipes; endoscope tracking systems; endoscope drying, storage, and transport systems; automated endoscope reprocessors (AERs); and other products (brushes and flushing aids, leak testers, hookups, and sponges). The high-level disinfectants and test strips segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global endoscope reprocessing market.

Hospitals segment expected to account for the largest share of the market

On the basis of end user, the endoscope reprocessing market has been segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and other end users (diagnostic centers, mobile endoscopy facilities, and office endoscopy centers). In 2017, the hospitals segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global endoscope reprocessing market. The ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) segment, on the other hand, is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

North America accounted for the largest share of the endoscope reprocessing market, followed by Europe. In the US, the endoscope reprocessing market is driven by the favorable reimbursement scenario, rising incidence of cancer, increasing investments by hospitals to purchase new endoscopic equipment, and increasing incidence of endoscope-related infections. In Canada, the growth of the endoscope reprocessing market is driven by the availability of physician bonuses, and implementation of a new funding model for Canadian hospitals.

The various players in the endoscope reprocessing market include Advanced Sterilization Products (ASP) (US), Cantel Medical (US), Laboratories Anios (France), Olympus (Japan), Wassenburg Medical (The Netherlands), Custom Ultrasonics (US), STERIS (US), Steelco (Italy), Getinge (Sweden), ENDO-TECHNIK (Germany), BES Decon (UK), ARC Healthcare Solutions (Canada), and Metrex Research (US) among others.