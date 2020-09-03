Veterinary Dental Equipment Market Overview and Business Intelligence

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2020-Sep-03 — /EPR Network/ — Growth in the global companion animal population, rising incidence of veterinary dental problems, and growth in the number of veterinary practitioners and income levels in developed economies during the forecast period are the primary drivers for the veterinary dental equipment market during the forecast period.

According to research report the veterinary dental equipment market is projected to reach USD 490 million by 2023 from USD 329 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.

• Based on animal type, the veterinary dental equipment market is categorized into small companion animals and large animals. The small companion animals segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the growing companion animal population, increasing pet care expenditure, and the high prevalence of dental diseases in companion animals.

• On the basis of product, the dental equipment segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the high cost of dental equipment and the rising income level of veterinarians, resulting in the higher adoption of dental equipment.

• Based on end user, the veterinary dental equipment market is segmented into veterinary hospitals, veterinary clinics, and academic institutes. The veterinary clinics segment is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. The growing number of patient visits and the increasing number of private clinical practices are driving the growth of this end-user segment.

The prominent players in the veterinary dental equipment market are iM3 (Australia), Dentalaire Products International (US), Henry Schein, Inc. (US), Midmark Corporation (US), Dispomed (Canada), MAI Animal Health (US), Integra LifeSciences Corporation (US), Acteon Group (UK), TECHNIK Veterinary Ltd (UK), Cislak manufacturing (US), Eickemeyer (Germany), and J&J Instruments Inc. (US).

iM3 is the leading player in the veterinary dental equipment market. iM3 is a family owned veterinary (exclusive) dental company, which was established in Sydney, Australia over two decades ago. The company is considered a pioneer in the market that focuses on product innovation and industry firsts.

Dentalaire is a key player that markets strictly to veterinarians across the globe, with a specific focus on the US and China. Its vast product line enables its customers to meet nearly all of their needs with one source.

Henry Schein is a solutions company for healthcare professionals powered by a network of personnel and technology. The company is the world’s largest provider of business, clinical, technological, and supply chain solutions to enhance the efficiency of office-based dental, animal health, and medical practitioners.

