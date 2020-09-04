Apollo Diagnostics launches the services of Phlebotomists –on-wheels

Delhi, India, 2020-Sep-04 — /EPR Network/ — Amid growing fear of contracting coronavirus while visiting hospitals for check-ups and diagnostic services, Apollo Diagnostics, the diagnostics wing of Apollo Health and Lifestyle limited – has announced the introduction Phlebos-on-wheels who will be collecting blood and other kind of samples from the homes of patients who require diagnostic service. Phlebotomists (also known as Phlebos) Phlebotomists draw and prepare blood for medical testing, transfusions or donation. Phlebotomists are trained to collect blood via venipuncture, finger pricks, or in the case of infants, heel pricks. They typically work in hospitals, clinics, outpatient care facilities, diagnostic laboratories and blood donation centres. This service is currently available in Chennai. The army of Phlebos will travel on two-wheelers across the city.

This service will significantly benefit the aged, pregnant women and those requiring routine check-ups and diagnostics. People suffering from chronic ailments and other co-morbidities as they are a higher risk of contracting COVID-19 and other infections. Another important category of the patients for whom Phlebos are proving to be a boon in these difficult times are those who are recouping from transplantation surgeries and therapies.

Mr. Itreshullah, Phlebomist, Apollo Diagnostics, Chennai, said, “Providing quality healthcare and diagnostic services in the safest and the most comfortable manner to patients has been the cornerstone of Apollo Diagnostics. The introduction of Phlebos service bears testimony to this. These unsung warriors have truly risen to the occasion and providing the best of services to people who are most in need, especially in these difficult times. We salute these warriors.”

With the introduction of Phlebos-on-Wheels service, Apollo Diagnostics has announced a 100-fold increase of its home collection capacity. Patients who have been utilizing this service include people suffering from Diabetes, Thyroid, Vitamin deficiencies, Allergies transplant patients, and even those requiring general health check-ups. Despite the several odds and hardships while performing their duties, the Phlebos follow all the prescribed safety measures required to keep themselves and their patients’ safe and infection-free.

About Apollo Diagnostics: Apollo Diagnostics, a unit of Apollo Health and Lifestyle Limited (AHLL), upholds the group’s legacy of excellence. This has helped it grow into a leading chain of pathological labs in India. It achieves its quest for precision, through a blend of the best available diagnostic technology and medical expertise, with utmost compassion and care. High-quality diagnostics are an imperative for better treatment and patient care. Apollo Hospitals Group, India’s leading healthcare system, has thus far been delivering 3.5 million high-quality diagnostic tests every year, through its Hospitals and Clinics earning an ‘excellent’ rating from 95% of its patients.

Apollo Diagnostics is the result of the ‘good health for all’ mission that is spurring the Apollo Hospitals Group to touch a billion lives. Following the corporate credo of bringing quality, affordable healthcare closer to the consumer, 2015 saw 100+ Apollo Diagnostics centers, in 2016 it has been grown to 150+ centers and 2017 landed with 250 + collection centers , 70+ Labs springing up in neighbourhoods across India, delivering expertise that is empowering to doctors and patients alike. Apollo Diagnostics’ expert technicians and state-of-the-art diagnostic equipment are constantly guided by Apollo’s 36-years legacy of excellence to ensure the accuracy and timeliness of test results. To know more please log on to https://www.apollodiagnostics.in/

For Editorial Query please contact Santhosh – 7892772953, santosh@prhub.com