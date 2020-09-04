Adhesion Barrier Market to Reach $806.4 Million by 2023 | Increase in the Volume of Surgeries and Sports-Related Injuries

Pune, India, 2020-Sep-04 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a new market research report “Adhesion Barrier Market by Product (Regenerated Cellulose, Hyaluronic Acid, Polyethylene Glycol, Fibrin, Collagen & Protein), Type (Film, Gel, Liquid), Application (Abdominal, Orthopedic, Cardiovascular, Gynecological Surgery) – Global Forecast to 2023“, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market is expected to reach USD 806.4 Million by 2023 from an estimated USD 570.7 Million in 2018, at a CAGR of 7.2 %.

The key factors driving the growth of this market include the growing geriatric population and corresponding chronic diseases; increase in the volume of surgeries and sport-related injuries, and growing awareness about the post-surgical adhesion formation and its related complications.

Synthetic Adhesion Barriers:



On the basis of product, the Adhesion Barrier Market is broadly segmented into synthetic adhesion barriers and natural adhesion barriers. In 2017, the synthetic adhesion barriers segment accounted for the largest share of this market. The large share of this market can be attributed to the large number of commercially available synthetic adhesion barriers and their higher utilization (as compared to natural adhesion barriers) by surgeons in various surgeries. Advantages such as cost effectiveness and bioabsrbable properties of synthetic adhesion barriers make them more preferred as compared to natural adhesion barriers.

Film Formulations accounted for the largest share of this market in 2017:



On the basis of formulation, the Adhesion Barrier Market is segmented into film formulations, liquid formulations, and gel formulations. In 2017, the film formulations segment held the largest share of this market. The largest share of this segment is attributed to the growing number of surgical procedures utilizing film-form adhesion barriers and the higher adoption of film-form adhesion barriers by surgeons due to their low cost. The availability of clinical evidence supporting the safety and efficacy of these forms of adhesion barriers further boost the growth of this market.

Gynecological Surgeries held the largest share of the Adhesion Barrier Market in 2017:



Based on the application, the Adhesion Barrier Market is further segmented into gynecological surgeries, general/abdominal surgeries, cardiovascular surgeries, orthopedic surgeries, neurological surgeries, reconstructive surgeries, urological surgeries, and other surgeries (such as ear, nose, throat, and burn surgeries). Gynecological surgeries dominated the Adhesion Barrier Market in 2017. The large share of the gynecological surgeries segment is attributed to the increasing number of hysterectomy and C-section surgeries and the growing adoption of film-form and gel-form adhesion barriers for open and laparoscopic gynecological surgeries, respectively.

North America dominated the market in 2017

North America accounted for the largest share of the Adhesion Barrier Market in 2017, followed by Europe. Increase in the incidence of chronic diseases associated with aging population, increase in the volume of surgical procedures, well-established healthcare services, and higher public and private healthcare expenditure are responsible for the largest share of North America in the adhesion barriers market.

The key players in the global Adhesion Barrier Market are Johnson & Johnson (J&J) (US), Sanofi (France), Baxter International (US), C.R. Bard (US), Integra LifeSciences (US), Anika Therapeutics (US), Atrium Medical Corporation (US), FzioMed (US), MAST Biosurgery (Switzerland), Innocoll Holdings (Ireland), Betatech Medical (Turkey), SyntheMed (US), Aziyo Biologics (US), Biom’up (France), Terumo Corporation (Japan), and BMI Korea Co. (South Korea).

Sanofi (France) dominated the global adhesion barriers market with the largest share in 2017. The company offers the “Seprafilm” product which is one of the top-selling brands in the global adhesion barriers market for gynecological/pelvic and abdominal/general surgeries. Sanofi’s leading position in the market is attributed to its strong manufacturing and distributing capabilities—the company has 400 subsidiaries present across the globe.