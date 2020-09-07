Biopsy Devices Market Business Opportunities, Strength and Threads Analysis Report

The global Biopsy Devices Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, global trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready, data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development

Market Overview:

The global Biopsy Devices Market size is estimated to reach USD 2.3 billion by 2020, exhibiting a 6.4% CAGR during the forecast period. The growing incidence of cancer and rising demand pertaining to patient’s unmet need for accurate diagnosis is expected to drive the market forward in the coming years.

Key Players:



Angiotech

Cardinal Health

Carefusion Corporation

C.R. Bard

Devicor Medical Products

DTR Medical

Growth Drivers:

Rising income levels and growing modern healthcare infrastructure has increased the life expectancy considerably. This has led to an increment in the number of geriatric population and reduction in immunity which makes them prone to infection. Aforementioned factors are anticipated to propel progress in this market.

Rising cancer incidence is anticipated to drive the demand for this technology thus leading to substantial growth over the forecast period. As per American Cancer Society, by the end of 2030, the global cancer burden is estimated to reach 21.7 million with respect to number of cases and reach 13 million cancer deaths.

Product Outlook:

Needle-based Biopsy Guns

Biopsy Guidance Systems

Biopsy Needles

Biopsy Forceps

Others

Regional Insights:

North American biopsy market dominated with nearly 60% share in 2016. With the presence of government support and favorable policies coupled with high awareness among the healthcare providers and patients this region is anticipated to maintain its dominance in the coming years.

European region follows the North American region with respect to revenue share. Contributing factors include high geriatric population which is expected to increase the prevalence of the oncology disease, especially in the Western Europe. The government in this region encourages early diagnosis and tumor screening which drives the amount of investment done for technologically advancement of devices that can efficiently work for this matter. Aforementioned factors are attributive to fuel progress.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to exhibit fastest YoY growth owing to improving infrastructure in the healthcare industry and rising demand for efficient procedures in developing economies such as China and India. As per the estimation made by WHO, number of deaths caused by cancer in Asia is estimated to reach up to 6.4 million.

