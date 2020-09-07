Injection Molded Plastic Market Overview, Revenue Driving Factors and In-depth Research Report

The global Injection Molded Plastic Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, global trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready, data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development

Market Overview:

Global Injection Molded Plastic Market is anticipated to reach USD 496.22 billion by 2025. Injection molding is a method of manufacturing parts by injection of molten materials into a mold to get a preferred size and shape of the product.

Key Players:



Exxon Mobil Corp

BASF SE

INEOS Group

The Dow Chemical Company

Huntsman Corporation

Eastman Chemical Company

Growth Drivers:

Factors, such as growing construction activities in developing markets, increasing saturation in an automotive application, positive outlook of the packaging industry, technological advancement and rising disposable income are likely to drive the injection molded plastic industry in the forthcoming period.

Injection molded plastic industry is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.0% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. Injection molded plastic market is segmented by raw material type, application, distribution channel, and geography.

Application Outlook:

Packaging

Consumables & Electronics

Automotive & Transportation

Building & Construction

Medical

Material Outlook:

Polypropylene

ABS

HDPE

Polystyrene

Regional Insights:

Asia-Pacific is a leading region in the market. It is likely to maintain a dominance in the forecast period owing to factors, such as increasing infrastructure spending, growing automobile demand in countries such as India, China, Malaysia, and Indonesia, technological advancement in the region, rising disposable income and key end-use industries such as automobile and electronics are shifting their manufacturing base to APAC countries such as India, China, Indonesia and Thailand due to low labor prices. Asia-Pacific is followed by the Europe region.

