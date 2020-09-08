Mobile Virtualization Market Projected to Obtain 5.68 Billion USD by 2021

The global mobile virtualization market is estimated to grow from USD 2.16 Billion in 2016 to USD 5.68 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 21.3% during the forecast period. Factors driving the global mobile virtualization market are increasing need to isolate personal and work data, flourishing mobile industry, and high level of security and robustness to mobile applications.

Based on technology, the mobile virtualization market has been segmented into hypervisor, application containers, and mobile data management. The application containers segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Application containers are lightweight, and require less processing and storage than virtual machines. They offer speed and allow direct access to a device. This has resulted in widespread adoption of application containers by companies.

Some of the major vendors include:

International Business Machine Corporation (U.S.)

Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

VMware, INC. (U.S.)

CA Technologies, INC. (U.S.)

Citrix System, INC. (U.S.)

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

AT&T, INC. (U.S.)

Harman International Industries, INC. (U.S.)

BlackBerry Limited, (Canada)

Cellrox Pvt. Ltd. (Israel)

Based on organization size, the global mobile virtualization market has been segmented into large enterprises, and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Factors driving the increasing adoption of mobile virtualization in large enterprises and SMEs are improved efficiency and reduced operational cost. The SMEs segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Cost effectiveness is a major concern for SMEs, as limited budgets of small businesses are always a constraint for them to market themselves and hence, gain visibility.

The global mobile virtualization market has been segmented on the basis of region into North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the global mobile virtualization market in 2016. This can be attributed to the rising number of mobile device users, and increasing expenditure on mobile security, infrastructure, and connectivity by various stakeholders in the mobile industry. Increased adoption of high-end mobile devices is expected to drive the global mobile virtualization market in the Asia-Pacific region. The market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

