Hodusoft Launch Enhanced Multi-tenant IP PBX Software For VoIP Service Providers

Ahmedabad, India, 2020-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ — Hodusoft, a unit of global VoIP tech leaders Ecosmob, announced launch of enhanced multi-tenant IP PBX software for VoIP service providers. Ecosmob already commands a respectable share of class 4 and 5 softswitch along with session border controllers for telecom carriers and VoIP service providers. The multi-tenant IP PBX aims to help VoIP service providers add a revenue stream by being able to offer it as a service to their existing clientele and to new customers.

Speaking on the occasion the company’s VP said that the latest iteration has several enhancements to make it even more attractive for VoIP service providers. One notable mod is that unlimited tenants can be added. Each tenant, in turn, can have additional subtenants and so on. This model makes it ideal for VoIP services to serve business enterprises with several branch offices in different locations. It also helps them to add resellers to their chain, giving each one autonomy and control.

Going into details he said that this section gains enhancements and gives each tenant flexibility over assigning permissions and rights to sub-tenant. Sub-tenants, in turn, can manage their sub-tenants. This applies to functional modules and features of the multi-tenant IP PBX software on the technical side as well as on the billing side. VoIP service providers can segregate users into postpaid and prepaid customers and link usage with CDRs and CRMs to generate automatic bills or usage statistics besides giving users the facility of making payment through the integrated payment gateway. Paypal and Stripe are now integrated. Plus, Hodusoft offers custom payment gateway integration if so required. “We now include multi-currency and multiple language options plus white label to enable resellers push their brand.” The reseller module takes care of all needs of resellers down the line.

Other optional modules are queue monitor and SMS through mobile, Chrome extension or Twilio integration.

Another section that has undergone improvements is least cost routing. It has become smarter and instead of following a simple logic, there is a measure of artificial intelligence to arrive at the best least cost options that include call quality too, instead of only cost parameter.

Hodusoft includes conferencing feature that now stands upgraded to allow for more than 1000 participants at a time in one session. Further, tenants can host multiple conferences within their user group.

There is a bifurcation in data management. Each tenant or sub-tenant has an independent CRM or can plug in their own CRM to maintain privacy of their call lists and activities. However, common features such as call durations are also linked to the main account for an overview of transactions.

Hodusoft’s multi-tenant IP PBX software offers full support for mobile phone integration in addition to provisioning all brands of SIP phones plus the facility of softphones on desktop computer systems and plugging in PSTN with ease.

Businesses need IP PBX software and VoIP service providers can tap into a vast, growing market by offering IP PBX as a service. Hodusoft takes care of upgrades, maintenance and support. VoIP service providers receive full support for first time setup and integration with their existing hardware, accounting and databases.

VoIP service providers interested in subscribing to Hodusoft’s hosted multi-tenant IP PBX may get in touch on phone 91 79 48939393, 1-707-708-4638 or chat live on https://hodusoft.com/ip-pbx-software/.

