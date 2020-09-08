ULTIMA REPLENISHER SELECTED AS FINALIST IN NEXTY CONSUMER CHOICE AWARDS

Ultima Health Products, Inc.

CORTLAND, OH, 2020-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ —Ultima Replenisher was selected as one of only two Food and Beverage category finalists in the 2020 Spark Change NEXTY Consumer Choice Awards program sponsored by New Hope Network. Ultima Replenisher rose to the top based on ratings from 1,000 targeted consumers who sampled the product and provided ratings and feedback.

The #1-selling brand of electrolyte powders in the natural channel, Ultima Replenisher is an advanced electrolyte drink that provides highly effective, restorative hydration with a balanced formula of 6 electrolytes—potassium, magnesium, chloride, calcium, sodium, phosphorus—plus support minerals zinc and manganese and Vitamin C.

Unlike other hydration products, which often contain sugar and artificial flavors, Ultima Replenisher is free of sugar, calories, carbohydrates, caffeine and artificial flavors, colors, sweeteners and preservatives. Non-GMO Project Verified and sweetened with organic stevia leaf, Ultima Replenisher products are vegan, gluten-free and are keto-, paleo- and low carb friendly.

“We are thrilled but not surprised that the consumers who tried our delicious product rated it so highly,” said Loretta Reilly, Ultima Replenisher Vice President of Marketing. “People are often surprised that an efficacious electrolyte hydration drink can taste so good, particularly since it’s sugar-free.”

Ultima Replenisher will move into the next round of competition with winners to be announced October 7, 2020.

Ultima Replenisher products can be found in stores nationwide including Sprouts, Whole Foods, CVS and more. Ultima Replenisher comes in 30 serving tubs as well as 20-count Stick Pack Boxes that can be opened to merchandise and sell as single stick packs. Ultima Replenisher is available in delicious real-fruit flavors including Cherry Pomegranate, Grape, Lemonade, Raspberry, Orange, Pink Lemonade, and Blue Raspberry and, most recently, Watermelon. All flavors are certified vegan, Keto-Friendly, NonGMO Project Verified and Gluten-Free. Sweetened with organic stevia leaf, Ultima Replenisher is unique in the category as an electrolyte drink that’s free of sugar, calories, caffeine, GMOs and gluten.

