Manchester Roofing Company Becomes CertainTeed ShingleMaster Certified

Manchester, NH, 2020-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ —Marquis Roofing is excited to announce that their recent CertainTeed ShingleMaster™ (SM) certification. This certification means that Marquis Roofing has completed a rigorous educational program, performs superior workmanship, and makes customer satisfaction their primary goal. CertainTeed is the largest manufacturer of roofing and building materials internationally.

Getting CertainTeed ShingleMaster™ certified is not an easy task. The roofing company must participate in an SM credential course or employ a Master Shingle Applicator™ qualified workforce. Numerous difficult requirements and educational steps must be met before this title will be awarded to a company, including knowledge of shingle products, quality standards, and satisfying customer objectives. Companies who obtain this certification further make customer satisfaction and superior workmanship their primary focus. Those who get it work very hard, and it is an honor to receive it.

Tom Marquis, the owner of Marquis roofing, states “This CertainTeed ShingleMaster™ certification is something very few New Hampshire roofing companies have, and I am immensely proud that our company has achieved this milestone. It was a very rigorous process getting approved, and I want to thank the dedication of all our roofers and office personnel and the quality work they perform. They helped make this possible. Customers now have the peace of mind knowing that Marquis Roofing is part of an elite group of roofing companies that are extremely knowledgeable and provides high-quality materials and workmanship as well as superior customer satisfaction.”

Companies that are ShingleMaster™ Certified can also provide extended warranty coverage to their customers when they install an Integrity Roofing System. Being CertainTeed ShingleMaster certified does not mean that the company has finished learning. Rather they will continue to learn, grow, and stay up to date in the latest building materials and techniques available in the roofing business so they continue to provide the quality services their customers have come to expect.

Marquis Roofing has over twenty years of experience installing and repairing both commercial and residential roofing systems. The company has a strong reputation of providing excellent roofing services throughout New Hampshire. The CertainTeed certification provides further proof that Marquis Roofing keeps the needs of its customers first and foremost.

For more information, contact Marquis Roofing today at 603-848-1283 or check out their website at https://marquisroofing.com.