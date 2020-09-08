Pharma Packaging Solutions – Celebrating 25 Years of Pharmaceutical Packaging

Pharma Packaging Solutions – Working To Be The Most Agile and Compliant in Pharmaceutical Packaging For 25 Years

Clinton, TN, 2020-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ — Pharma Packaging Solutions is celebrating its 25th anniversary, the origins of this industry-leading manufacturer go back to 1995 when Carton Service, a printed folding carton company in Shelby, Ohio, made a strategic decision to expand operations in East Tennessee. Because Carton Service was already working with so many pharmaceutical companies to produce custom printed folding cartons, the company thought they could comfortably expand capabilities to include even more types of pharmaceutical packaging. It was not long before the new division was named Pharma Packaging Solutions and they were producing blister packaging, bottling, vial labelling and relabelling and secondary packaging like kitting and cartoning.

With a recent move (in 2015) to a 150,000 square foot state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, Pharma Packaging Solutions is able to serve the high demands of the industry, while also maintaining high levels of quality and safety. From blister packaging to heat-sealed carding, we have the manufacturing capabilities and product selection to meet the specific needs of almost any pharmaceutical company. Each year of the past decade has brought expanded capacity and capabilities to this facility. Most notably, a low humidity primary packaging suite, which holds 3% humidity at 70 degrees Fahrenheit, was added in 2016. As serialization and aggregations deadlines loomed. Pharma Packaging Solutions added equipment to their primary and secondary lines.

The new goal to be the most agile and compliant healthcare packager in the word. More equipment is being added to accomplish this.

Pharma Packaging Solutions (PPS) is a turn-key contract packager offering bottling, blister packaging, folding carton production, kitting, as well as vial/ampule and parenteral labeling. Serving Rx, OTC, generic and private label pharmaceutical companies, PPS can meet special requirements like low relative humidity packaging specifications, Rest-of-World (RoW) packaging and Brite Stock labeling. PPS is located very near major 3PL’s and distributors. Compliant with the FDA, DEA, Anvisa and MHRA, PPS employs rigorous QA processes and cGMP quality systems and is serialization/aggregation ready and GDUFA compliant.

