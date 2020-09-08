Yeast Ingredients Market Scope, Demand and Supply Chain Analysis till 2023

08th Sept 2020 – The global Yeast Ingredients Market size is expected to value at USD 2.38 billion by 2020. The market is subject to showcase a substantial growth due to the rise in use of yeast ingredients in the processed food and soft drink sectors, and numerous governmental regulation to promote use of yeast ingredients in the food industry. Varying food patterns, and rise in disposable income particularly in developed economies are some of the key factors responsible for boosting the growth of the market in coming years. Globally, the yeast ingredients market is predicted to grow at CAGR of 7.4% in forecast period, providing numerous opportunity for market players to invest for research and development in the market.

Approval from number of local as well as international agencies such as codex aliment Arius and EPA that are responsible for setting up international food regulations, set of standards and guidelines with regular quality checks such as yeast extracts, which significantly contributes to expansion of the market in different regions across the globe.

Other factors responsible for boosting market growth are growing preference towards consummation of the vegetarian foods and supplementing meat products by yeast extracts in various sauces and soups. Application of yeast varies from fermentation processes, baking, drugs, nutritious supplement, and cellular genetics, are major factors associated with limited availability of yeast which is a raw material for the production of yeast ingredients which limits the growth of the yeast ingredients industry in recent years.

Rising adoption of the ready to eat food products by urban population is fueling demand for the yeast extracts in urban market in recent years. Additionally, major preference towards non-animal protein in feeds is on the rise which is propelling growth of the market. Furthermore, numerous initiatives by local governments and growing advertisement by industry players to include the yeast ingredients in the packaged food products, animal feeds, and other applications are substantially contributing to the advancement of the yeast ingredients market over forecast period. For example, European Association for Specialty Yeast Products (EURASYP) has created numerous programs to spread awareness among European nations about the benefits provided with addition of yeast extract in the food sector.

Yeast ingredients consists of amino acids, proteins, essential vitamins, and minerals which are vital in food and protein supplements. Yeast ingredients contains a similar taste to the meat broth due to presence of amino acids and its unique characteristics taste. With growing demand of organic products is driving wide use of yeast extracts in food industry. Furthermore, major emphasis on the consummation of food products with high nutritional value by consumers in developed economies are propelling growth of the yeast ingredients industry during the forecast period.

Yeast extract is produced from fresh yeast with least amount of processing. Yeast is organic compound and vital for the production of the bread, beer and wine. Yeast extract contains a fine blend of organic elements coupled with essential vitamins and proteins. Yeast ingredients are free of any sort of food additives and artificial substances.

The key players in the yeast ingredients industry are ABF Ingredients, Angel Yeast Corporations, Anchor Yeast Co., AB Vista Co., Alltech Incorporations, F. Bio Springerk, Kerry Group Co., Lallem and Incorporations.

The yeast ingredients market is divided into regional market segment such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. Europe and North America have shown major growth in recent years owing to the rising adoption of the yeast ingredient in pharmaceutical and food sector and presence of the prominent players in the region. Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the yeast ingredients industry with massive growth in forecast period.

Countries such as India, China and Singapore are leading the Asia-Pacific market with rising consummation of the nutritional food, growing health awareness, substantial investment by the leading market players due to potential opportunities in the region.

