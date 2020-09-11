Social-Distancing vs Emotional Distancing, How to Stay Connected During the Pandemic

Clearwater, FL, USA, 2020-Sep-11 — /EPR Network/ — Millions worldwide are experiencing loneliness during the pandemic. To help, the Scientology Information Center invites visitors to learn tools to beat the social distancing blues, primary among them, communication.

For those who’d like to know more about communication the Center features an educational video available in 17 languages. The video states, in part, “Communication is one of the most valuable tools one has when attempting to assist others.”

“Families and friends all over the world are navigating these unusual times,” said Amber Skjelset, Manager of the Scientology Information Center. “Families spanning several generations are trying to keep grandparents safe. Friends are social-distancing to keep one-another well, and hugs are most often postponed until after the pandemic.”

“While social-distancing is necessary to help flatten the curve and the spread of the coronavirus, loneliness and sorrow are increasing and becoming a common complaint – an unfortunate byproduct. How do you counteract the dilemma of having to stay away, but wanting to be close? The answer is to communicate. Call them, video chat, or if they are not technology savvy or inclined, write them a good old letter or send them a card and let them know you are thinking of them and that you care. You can never tell how much worry, concern or sadness you’ve helped clear up simply by reaching out and communicating with them,” said Skjelset.

“…Communication is the universal solvent. It’s just as much a universal solvent as any potion that was ever dreamed up in a laboratory,” said humanitarian and founder of Scientology, Mr. L. Ron Hubbard.

To see check out the video online and the complementary course providing communication drills to improve one's skills please visit https://www.scientology.org/courses/communication/overview.html.

