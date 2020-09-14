Morocco Talks Pave the Way for New Transitional Phase in Libya

Berlin, Germany, 2020-Sep-14 — /EPR Network/ — As of September 6th, the Kingdom of Morocco succeeded in bringing together the Libyan belligerents after a long period of blocking the political process. This meeting, between the delegation of the Chamber of Representatives and that of the High Council of State, is the culmination of a dynamic diplomatic initiative under the leadership of the King of Morocco. The objective is to bridge the conflict between the Libyan parties and bring them back to the negotiating table.

These talks are part of the strengthening of the UN process and therefore fall within the framework of the UNSMIL vision and do not constitute an initiative parallel to the UN process. This meeting was organized in Bouznika, 40 km south of Rabat, under the chairmanship of the Moroccan Foreign Minister. This latter called for an end to foreign interference.

Last July, the Kingdom of Morocco hosted two Libyan leaders, Salah Aguilah, president of the Parliament of Tobruk, and Khaled Al Mechril, president of the Libyan High Council of State, for reconciliation. The UN has been trying to resolve the issue of foreign interference in Libya and on August 27, Ms Stéphanie Williams, Special Representative and Interim Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya visited Morocco and praised the support provided by King Mohammed VI to the efforts made by the United Nations to solve the Libyan crisis.

About Friends of Morocco:

Friends of Morocco (FOM), active since 1988, is an organisation of Americans and Europeans, mostly returned volunteers, with experience in Morocco with an interest in promoting political, educational, cultural, charitable, social, literary and scientific exchanges between Morocco and the rest of the world. FOM is a non profit organisation with the headquarter is in the USA and chapters around the world. The main objective of Friends of Morocco is to promote Morocco and to build bridges and connect people who have fallen in Love with this country, adopted its culture and made it their 2nd home. Friends of Morocco is a nonprofit organization with branches around the world.

Contact:

Elle P. Wolfgang

Friends of Morocco

Berlin, Germany

015213454385

tcprelease@gmail.com

http://www.freundevonmarokko.de/