JBI DIGITAL NAMED CV MAGAZINE’S DIGITAL AGENCY OF THE YEAR

LONDON, UK, 2020-Sep-14 — /EPR Network/ — JBi Digital is delighted to have been named London’s Digital Agency of the Year in Corporate Vision’s prestigious Media Innovator Awards 2020.

In its featured article announcing the win, CV Magazine described JBi as a “pillar of support to clients in need of digital transformation.”

The judging panel felt that JBi’s united vision and impressive growth justified its selection, commenting that the agency appears to be in “a stronger position than ever before” despite the impact of COVID-19.

David Gelb, Managing Director of JBi Digital, had this to say: ‘We are very excited to have received this prestigious award. These are exciting times for JBi and the team deserves huge credit for our recent successes, which have reaffirmed our commitment to take a collaborative approach to each project, building long term relationships with our clients by treating them as partners.’

This is the second time that JBI has been selected for this award, having previously been given the accolade in 2018.

About JBi Digital

JBi Digital is a leading, London-based digital experience agency, offering strategic, creative, technical and digital marketing services.

For more information, visit: www.jbidigital.co.uk.

