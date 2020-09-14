Hodusoft Announce Auto Dialer Software for Sales Campaigns

Ahmedabad, India, 2020-Sep-14 — /EPR Network/ — Hodusoft, a unit of global VoIP tech leaders, Ecosmob, announced availability of auto dialer software to help small and medium enterprises drive sales.

Speaking on the occasion the company’s VP said, “We know times are tough and that businesses must intensify the drive to generate more leads. It is not possible, practical or easy to send out sales representatives. Using the telephone for manual cold calls is time consuming. This is why we now offer auto dialer software as a standalone solution or a plug for existing communication platforms like IP PBX. Our aim is to help small businesses get more customers while keeping costs low.”

He went on to explain that usually the auto dialer software is a part of contact center software and works in conjunction with list picked from the linked CRM database. However, small businesses may not have the need for call center software though we do recommend it to them. In any case, in order to keep costs low, businesses can simply opt for the auto dialer. Hodusoft’s team of helpful engineers assists in its integration with IP PBX and existing CRM.

When asked as to how auto dialer will help with sales campaigns, he gave a detailed explanation. The auto dialer also includes features of predictive dialer and has intelligence woven into it. It refers a list of phone numbers and starts dialing a new number when an employee nears end of current call. If an answering machine responds then it leaves a voice message. Conversations are recorded for future reference. Should a called party ask to be called later then a note is made of that number. Leads considered positive go into a separate list for further follow up. It results in saving of time, effort and money while driving more leads.

Another important aspect is that there are DND numbers to be segregated and numbers whose owners have indicated preference to be left alone. The auto dialer takes care of these and ensures you do not rub people the wrong way. Such instances may lead to complaints and claims. The auto dialer is helpful this way too.

Businesses need not dedicate an employee for sales campaign calls. The auto dialer may be configured to work with IVR or SMS module or voice module. Businesses can record voice message and the auto dialer sends out calls through the SMS, giving targets the option to speak with a representative or be called back. Automation means you can schedule the outbound campaigns for any time. It helps your employees focus on more productive tasks and to tackle only those leads that appear positive.

Hodusoft offers a stand-alone auto dialer solution and the company’s team will set it up to work along with the existing VoIP communication set up. Call center software is always better since it integrates a host of functions including analytics and tracking of outcomes of such campaigns. Small businesses may start with the auto dialer and then graduate to contact center software. In such cases Hodusoft offers a concessional price for the upgrade. “The auto dialer is worth the money and it will soon lead to increased sales and revenues.”

