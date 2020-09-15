Plum Orchard Apartments Selects SocialSellinator as Marketing Agency of Record

San Jose, CA, 2020-Sep-15 — /EPR Network/ — SocialSellinator, the digital marketing agency that drives business success, today announced it has been selected as the marketing agency of record for Plum Orchard Apartments in San Jose. Plum Orchard Apartments is a quiet and clean community in West San Jose, featuring 140 apartments with brand new remodels, high vaulted ceilings, gym, pool, security patrol and fruit trees around the community that renters are welcome to pick when in season.

Following a thorough review of competing offers, SocialSellinator was selected to conduct all marketing efforts. The program will include logo redesign, photo and virtual tours, website relaunch, social media management, social media ad campaigns, search engine optimization (SEO), community engagement, and more.

“We love this client because it allows us to fully execute an entire end-to-end marketing campaign. This gives us a lot of opportunities to develop a winning strategy, align all tactical execution and optimize for performance – all of which helps bring business to Plum Orchard Apartments,” said SocialSellinator’s founder, Katja Breitwieser.

“Our clients love our dedication to consistently delivering measurable business results and our marketing expertise that’s focused on aligning marketing and sales. It’s easy for organizations to get lost in the noise. With our proven approach to marketing strategy and development of content that engages audiences, we generate clicks, increase leads, and drive revenue for our customers,” Breitwieser continues.

SocialSellinator’s digital marketing services include:

Since 2017, SocialSellinator has partnered with recognized B2B and B2C brands from a broad range of industries, such as HR, IT/High-Tech, Financial Services, and Food/CPG. Select clients include Aerospike, Allied Pain & Spine, Escalon Services, Florida Pain Relief Centers, Frontdesk AI, ON24, PAAIA, Proofpoint, Sequoia Consulting, Spicely Organics, Two Shores, VentureHealth, as well as the SMCCVB.

SocialSellinator helps brands grow through data-driven digital marketing that engages customers, increases leads, and drives business and has consistently been recognized for outstanding performance and client service.

Awards include

Top Social Media Agency by Agencyspotter

Top B2B Company on Clutch 2020

Best in Search by Top SEOs

Top B2B Companies by Wimgo

