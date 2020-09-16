Hulme Court Dental and Implant Centre Announces New Milestone

Myaree, WA, 2020-Sep-16 — /EPR Network/ — With more than 40 years of combined experience, the dentists at Hulme Court Dental and Implant Centre are pleased to announce they have become the leading service providers for Fremantle and Spearwood residents.

This is because the centre offers a comprehensive portfolio of services from general dentistry to advanced procedures and cosmetic resolution.

Their holistic approach means their dentistry covers not only all ages, communities and backgrounds, but offer the best care for the mouth as a whole.

The dedicated team is passionate about what they do, and utilize the latest dental developments and procedures to deliver customised optimal dental care for clients.

“As Australian graduates and being brought up in the local community, we are attuned to the local scene and understand the diverse community that lives in Melville, Fremantle and Spearwood,” said a spokesman for the Hulme Court Dental and implant Centre.

“Everyone appreciates a clean and healthy smile. At Hulme Court Dental, we have developed a systematic approach to manage people’s concerns and deliver the smile they are always longing and looking for.”

Their range of services also extend to veneer crowns, root canal treatment, surgical extractions, dental crowns and bridges, children’s dentistry and emergency care.

Having been confirmed as the leading provider in the region, Hulme Court Dental and Implant Centre is now offering a variety of discounts.

These are on General Exam, Scale and Clean, X-rays and Fluoride Treatment for adults, teens and children, as well as 20% off Implants & 20% off Invisalign. The promotion is available until September 28. 2020

For more information about their services click over to their website: https://hcdentalandimplant.com.au/ or call them on (08) 6118 6088 to book an appointment with one of their specialists.

The dentistry is open Monday to Friday: 8:30 am– 5:30 pm, and Saturdays: 8:30 am – 2:30 pm. They are closed Sundays.