T Northstar releases new album ‘The Life of T Northstar’

New York, NY, 2020-Sep-21 — /EPR Network/ — The songwriter and producer of hip-hop, soul and RnB music known as T Northstar has released his latest official album, “The Life of T Northstar.” It contains 13 original T Northstar tracks for an approximate total listening time of 40 mins. It has been proudly published as an independent release without the involvement of the corporate music industry on the Imfamous Entertainment Group record label. Thrumming with beats, packed with rhymes and lines, and filled with genuine inspiration, “The Life of T Northstar” introduces T Northstar as one of the most intriguing artists of the year so far.

In addition to the considerable skills of T Northstar, himself, “The Life of T Northstar” also features the talents of Breana Marin, Paul St. Paul, DreamLife, and Dopeboyz.

Atlanta, GA’s T Northstar began playing music as a percussionist in church at the age of four. He picked up piano in middle school. The rest came when he has stories to tell.

“I don’t like to think that I make music,” he writes. “I like to think that I’m just sharing a part of myself in a way other than talking. I just use rapping to do it. Music is not something that I do — music is who I am.”

Asked to describe the overall theme of “The Life of T Northstar,” T Northstar writes, “I make feel-good music. I really don’t try to put myself in a box when im writing songs. I just like to make good music.”

He also talks about being direct with his lyrics.

“I dont try to hide a message,” he says. “I just come out and say it. Doin’ that, my fans and people who is hearing my music for the first time always get a real feeling, a feeling that they can relate to. My inspiration for my music is of course God, but having a talent that can change lives also inspires me to help people on a major scale. And music is my way of reaching people.”

Regarding “The Life of T Northstar,” he says, “With this project, I really put a lot into it. I wanted to invite everybody into my world. Without God, none of this would be possible.”

“The Life of T Northstar” by T Northstar on the Imfamous Entertainment Group label is available from quality digital music stores online worldwide now. Get in early, hip-hop, soul and RnB music fans.

