Ace Cloud Hosting Announces Their Partnership With ICAT Systems

Florida, USA, 2020-Sep-22 — /EPR Network/ — Ace Cloud Hosting (ACE), the renowned QuickBooks cloud hosting provider, has partnered with ICAT Systems to provide customers with a more flexible cloud accounting system.

With over a decade in the cloud industry, Ace Cloud Hosting has gained the expertise to offer industry-specific cloud solutions to businesses of all sizes. However, with its aim of delivering best-in-class integrated solutions to its customers, Ace Cloud Hosting always looks to partner with the best in the market.

ICAT offers a highly reliable accounting solution for government contractors with the functions required to comply with FAR and DFARS and pass the DCAA Accounting System review using QuickBooks as the general ledger system. It also offers automated accounting features, such as indirect rate calculation, indirect cost allocation, and contract cost reporting, as well as incurred cost reporting and budget development. ICAT integrates seamlessly with QuickBooks to enable real-time reporting capabilities.

Ace Cloud Hosting is an Intuit Authorized Commercial Hosting Provider for QuickBooks Desktop. It offers a specialized cloud environment for QuickBooks and all its supported applications. Integrating ICAT into the same cloud environment will provide customers with the added benefits of the cloud, such as remote access, easy data sharing, enhanced security, and business continuity.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Sangeeta Chhabra (Director, Ace Cloud Hosting) addressed the issues faced by businesses and how this partnership will help tackle these challenges. She said, “Our partnership with ICAT Systems will ensure that businesses looking for government contracts get better visibility into their accounting data and comply with the regulations. Our partnership will offer customers with remote access capabilities for ICAT software, along with additional features like 100-day backup, SLA-backed 99.999% guarantee, multi-level security, disaster recovery, always-on support, and more.”

You can call ACE’s Solutions team at 1-855-ACE-IT-UP or visit Ace Cloud Hosting to get a free trial of ICAT hosted for 30 days at no additional cost.

About ICAT Systems

ICAT Systems delivers DCAA compliance software and training so growing businesses can confidently compete for and manage Government contracts. The ICAT software streamlines cost accounting for QuickBooks with real-time contract cost reporting, incurred cost proposals, and budgeting. Our training programs provide practical knowledge and tools to navigate FAR/DFARS accounting regulations.

About Ace Cloud Hosting

Ace Cloud Hosting is a leading provider of managed hosting services. The company has a global customer base for its services that include application hosting, virtual desktop hosting, managed server hosting, and more.

Ace Cloud Hosting is renowned for hosting accounting applications (QuickBooks, Sage, and others), tax software (Drake, Lacerte, ATX, ProSeries, ProSystem, and others), and various business desktop applications. Ace Cloud Hosting is an Intuit Authorized Commercial Host for QuickBooks and a QuickBooks Solution Provider. They are also the winners of the K2 Quality Award 2019 for Customer Satisfaction, Great User Experience Award 2018 by FinancesOnline, and User Favorite Award at Accountex USA 2016.

Ace Cloud Hosting has partnered with leading data centers in Phoenix, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Tahoe Reno, and Las Vegas that host its High-Performance Computing (HPC) servers to deliver the services with a guaranteed uptime of 99.999%. As a mark of its customer-centric services, the company offers always-on computing with the built-in Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity (DR & BC) feature, along with round-the-clock support availability over chat, email, and phone.