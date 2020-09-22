South India’s largest COVID testing company now enters Bengaluru

Bengaluru, India, 2020-Sep-22 — /EPR Network/ — Close on the heels of receiving the approval for conducting COVID-19 test at its reference lab in Chennai, Medall Diagnostics, India’s largest integrated diagnostic services provider, today announced the receipt of approval from ICMR for conducting the COVID tests at its Bengaluru facility. Medall lab, with NABL accreditation, has the capacity to conduct 1500 tests per day in Bengaluru. Currently this facility is available at its Sadashivnagar and Jayanagar centers. In the interest of the safety of patients, Medall will also be offering home collection facility of samples.

Mr. Arjun Ananth, CEO, Medall Healthcare Private Limited said, “As the virus continues to spread globally, State Governments have put in place various measures to control the further spread of the pandemic. With 2 lakh cases and rising by the day, the approval from ICMR for COVID-19 testing in Bengaluru has come in at the right time reinforcing our commitment to offer qualitative diagnostic and healthcare services. At this point of time, Medall is well prepared to extend support to the Government of Karnataka in this pandemic situation and resolving anxiety amongst the public. Medall is already offering services to corporates for conducting health check-ups for employees before they resume work”.

Medall offers COVID Monitoring tests including D-Dimer, Ferritin, IL-6 and Screening tests including RT-PCR, Antibody and Antigen and HRCT chest with CT severity score and CORADS staging. As per the guidelines issued by ICMR for Covid-19 testing in private laboratories, Medall will provide the test adhering to the sample collection and testing guidelines set by ICMR.

About Medall: Medall is India’s fastest growing integrated Healthcare Diagnostics and the fourth largest Diagnostics player in India. With 7000 plus customer touch points in 10 states and 70+ districts, 24 NABL accredited labs and 108 ISO Certified Labs, Medall provides both radiology and pathology services under one roof. Medall serves over 10 million customers and performs over 30 million tests annually. With a strong focus on digitisation and deployment of state-of-the-art technology, Medall is pioneering clinical and technological innovations in Diagnostics. To know more please log on to: https://www.medall.in

