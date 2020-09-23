Water Damage Cleaning of Brooklyn Launches A Revamped Website With Complete Information of Service They Provide

Brooklyn, USA, 2020-Sep-23 — /EPR Network/ — Water Damage Cleaning of Brooklyn which provides restoration services to homes and commercial properties that are damaged due to water, fire, and mold has launched a revamped website with more information about the service they offer.

What is new in the revamped website?

The newly revamped website is designed using WordPress and now the website provides more information about the service they offer, it’s mobile-friendly and now the users can easily contact them using the contact form on the website or through their social media account which has been integrated to the website.

Services Offered By Water Damage Cleaning of Brooklyn are:

Water Damage Restoration – Water damage at home due to broken or burst pipe is quite messy. As an experienced water damage restoration company they respond to all emergency calls within 30 minutes. Before starting the restoration process, they work on loss assessments and categorizing the contamination levels in the water. After removing the water, they also work on drying the affected area and decontaminating the structure. On the whole, they provide end to end water damage restoration service.

Fire Damage Restoration – They also have an experienced team to provide complete fire damage restoration service. Any damage caused due to fire can be devastating. Their fire damage restoration process consists of cleaning the ash, cleaning the furniture and cabinet, removing the odor from the property, and disposal of damaged material due to fire.

Mold Removal – Mold can be fatal to both your house and health. Moisture in the wall or in the basement of the house is an important factor for the breeding of mold. Our team experienced professionals will clean the mold and completely dry the place which will prevent mold breeding.

About Water Damage Cleaning of Brooklyn

Water Damage Cleaning of Brooklyn provides restoration services to homes and commercial properties that are damaged due to water, fire, and mold. They have over 20 years of experience and are available 24/7 throughout the year. As any damage caused due to water, fire, and mold are an emergency, they respond to any call within 30 minutes. For more information call (646) 849-9649 or visit their website at https://www.waterdamageofbrooklyn.com