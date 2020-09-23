Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market: North America is Projected to Hold the Largest Market Share

The report “Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market by Equipment Type (Spiral and Tunnel), Processing Stages (Pre-processing, Freezing, and Packaging), Technology (Mechanical and Cryogenic), Product (Fruits & Vegetables and Seafood), and Region – Forecast to 2022″. The global individual quick freezing market is estimated at USD 15.59 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 20.82 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. The market is driven by factors such as growth in availability of non-seasonal food products.

Download PDF Brochure

The fruits & vegetables segment accounted for the largest market share in 2016. Fruit & vegetable consumption is essential to meet the daily nutritive requirements of the body. Asia Pacific, Africa, and Latin America are the key producers of fruits & vegetables. With the growing demand for frozen fruits & vegetables, a number of companies are manufacturing processing equipment along with freezing lines, which can process a wide range of products and provide extended shelf-life.

The North American region is projected to hold the largest market share, followed by the European region, in 2022. The North American region is projected to be the fastest-growing individual quick freezing market in the forecast period. This is mainly due to the presence of a large number of manufacturers of IQF equipment in the region and increase in the consumption of frozen food products among the consumers.

Make an Inquiry

Environmental concerns regarding greenhouse gas emissions is one of the major restraining factors for the market. The food supply chains have an unmeasured impact on the environment. This impact is observed up and downstream of the food supply chain. The refrigeration and freezing equipment play a key role in the food supply chain for long shelf-life, storage, and transport of the food products from farm to table. The typical emissions from food processing and distribution are from releases of greenhouse gases from refrigerant leakage, heat transfer processes, emissions from diesel engines, emissions from transportation vehicles, and air conditioning at retail & convenience shops. The use of these gases lead to environmental concerns such as ozone depletion and global warming.

MAREL (Iceland) is likely to emerge as a leading market player in the individual quick freezing market in the coming years, owing to its line of various individual quick freezing equipment’s, which is highly useful in the food industry.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441