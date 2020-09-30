Microchip Introduces High-Reliability, Extended-Temperature Ethernet PHY Transceiver for Aerospace and Military Ground-Based Applications

New Delhi, India, 2020-Sep-30 — /EPR Network/ — Aircraft, military vehicle and ground-based systems that rely on intelligence, information and secure connectivity to support mission success are enabled by enhanced technology designed to operate in extreme temperatures and environmental events. Microchip Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: MCHP) today announced its new VSC8540/41 Gigabit Ethernet PHY RMII / RGMII Transceiver – a Commercial Off-The-Shelf (COTS)-based device upgraded for avionics and military applications.

Based on its COTS technology deployed in other industries, Microchip’s Gigabit Ethernet Physical Layer (PHY) transceiver features a military-grade, high-reliability (HiRel) plastic package that meets requirements for applications ranging from fighting vehicles to cockpit avionics and in-flight communication systems. The VSC8541RT Ethernet transceiver is a solution with Reduced Gigabit Media Independent Interface (RGMII) and G.M.I.I., and also supports R.M.I.I and M.I.I. Megabit interface. The transceiver is latch-up immune to atmospheric radiation effects while performing at a temperature range of –55 to 125 degrees Celsius. Product specifications include wafer and assembly lot full traceability; description of testing, electrical parameters and fault coverage; qualification report; and certificate of compliance.

As COTS-based technology, Microchip’s Ethernet PHY RMII / RGMII transceiver allows system designers to begin implementation with COTS devices before moving to military-grade components, reducing significant development time and cost.

Microchip’s RMII / RGMII transceiver is the latest high-reliability solution designed for extreme environments, building on the company’s aerospace, defense and space product portfolio. The device complements the company’s extended-temperature product offering that includes following qualified devices:

8-bit AVR ® microcontrollers with embedded ADC/DAC, Controller Area Network (CAN) and motor control interfaces

microcontrollers with embedded ADC/DAC, Controller Area Network (CAN) and motor control interfaces 16-bit dsPIC ® digital signal controller for digital power management

digital signal controller for digital power management 32-bit ARM microcontroller with memory protection mechanisms and 100 Mbit Ethernet connectivity

200 Megasamples Per Second (Msps) standalone 16-bit ADC

While continuing to introduce innovations including those based on COTS technology, Microchip teams with system manufacturers and integrators on obsolescence management, supporting customers’ efforts to minimize redesign work and lengthen life cycles, thereby reducing overall system costs.

Availability

The VSC8540/41 Gigabit Ethernet PHY RMII / RGMII transceiver in a plastic or ceramic package is now sampling. Complete product information is at www.microchip.com.

Resources:

