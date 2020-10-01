Dental 3D Printing Market in Healthcare and Medical Devices Companies

PUNE, India, 2020-Oct-01 — /EPR Network/ —

In current scenario of the dental industry, there is demand for fast production of highly customized dental products. Since, the 3D printing is a well-established option for faster production of the customized parts, easy to use, highly accurate, and cost effective 3D printing solution are being increasingly preferred over the milling-based methods. The technology advancements in hardware, materials, and the software are driving the adoption of dental 3D printing & scanning equipment.

What the Market Looks Like?

Predicted to grow at a CAGR of 23.2% during the forecast period, the global dental 3d printing market is estimated to reach USD 5.06 billionby the end of 2023. North America accounted for the largest share of the dental 3D printing market in 2017, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of technology, this market is segmented into vat photopolymerization, fused deposition modeling, selective laser sintering, polyjet technology, and other technologies. The vat photopolymerization segment accounted for the largest share of the global dental 3D printing market. The high precision and accuracy of this technique is primarily attributed to the large share of this segment.

What Drives the Market?

The growth of the global market for dental 3d printing is primarily influenced by the following factors:

High Incidence of Dental Caries and Other Dental Diseases

Rising Demand for Cosmetic Dentistry

Adoption of Dental 3D Printers in Hospitals and Clinics

Growth in the Geriatric Population

However, reimbursement scenario and stringent regulatory process for the approval of 3d printing equipment may hinder the growth of this market during the forecast period.Market growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption of the dental 3D printers in dental hospitals and clinics, the significant increase in the geriatric population, and increasing disposable income is leading to the increased dental expenditure resulting in the utilization of digital dentistry.

