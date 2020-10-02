Europe Carpet Market Insights and Comprehensive Research Study Report By 2022

Latest Research Report on Europe Carpet Market begins with an extensive presentation and then investigates broad into specific segments such as raw material, application, end user, and region, policy study, value chain structure, and upcoming trends in particular segments or regions. The report on Europe Carpet prepare a case for investments in different regions based on a practical view of their regulatory outline, manufacturing dynamics, and availability of skills and resources in that region.

Europe Carpet Market is expected to reach USD 60.31 billion by 2022. Carpet is a floor covering made from thick woven fabric, which is mainly distinguished from general term rug. It may be a neutral foundation or may be a focal point with stronger, vibrant colors, bolder textures and patterns. The Europe Carpet Market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe.

Rising use of eco-friendly substances in floor covering production, high spending by populace towards residential floor replacement and home décor, and developing economic condition and growing building construction activities are documented as major factors of Europe Carpet Market that are estimated to enhance the growth in the years to come.

Europe Carpet Market is segmented based on raw materials, product type, application, and region. Polyester, nylon, and polypropylene are the raw materials that could be explored in Europe Carpet in the forecast period. Nylon sector accounted for the significant market share of Europe Carpet and is estimated to continue its dominance in the coming years.

Tufted carpets, knotted carpets, and woven carpets are the product types that may be explored in Europe Carpet in the forecast period. Tufted carpets sector accounted for the substantial market share of Europe Carpet in terms of volume and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. This may be because it may be shaped into several textures and shapes which offers a way for manufacturers to create these carpets. In addition, the knotted carpet sector is estimated to grow at fastest pace with significant market share in the coming years.

The market may be categorized based on applications like residential, non-residential, and others that may be explored in the forecast period. Another sector comprises aerospace and automobile applications. Residential sector accounted for the substantial market share of Europe Carpet and is estimated to continue its dominance in the coming years. This may be because of high demand from non-residential offices and commercial firms and rising use of carpets as flooring substances in production units.

Germany accounted for the substantial market share of Europe Carpet in terms of volume and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. The reason behind the overall market growth could be developed manufacturing sites, residential buildings, and commercial offices. In addition, England follows the suit and is estimated to grow at fastest pace in the coming years.

The key players of Europe Carpet industry are DuPont, Egetaepper A/S, Mohawk Industries Incorporation, Royal Carpet SA, Creatuft NV, Ibrahim Tekin, Dekowe GmbH & Co.KG, Radici Pietro Industries & Brands S.p.A., Koyunlu AS, Associated Weavers International Group NV, Primrose Mill Carpets Limited, Fletco Carpets A/S, and Brintons Carpets. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amongst fierce competition. As companies all over the world have to believe that alliance with a market would permit them proportional market existence and authority to declare the leadership position.

