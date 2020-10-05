BIM Software and different Levels of BIM

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2020-Oct-05 — /EPR Network/ — BIM software is an advanced 3D modeling method used in powerfully planning, designing, constructing, and managing buildings or infrastructure. With its centralized platform it enables all the employees, management teams and other members related to the project to stay on one page. It is a digital demonstration of physical and efficient character. BIM software is a common information resource for data in relation to a facility creating a dependable basis for decisions throughout its life.

Mainly, the BIM software provides 3D modeling features that help AEC (architecture, engineering, and design) and other construction professionals with an extensive range of tools. It provides a variety of functionalities that improves designing, planning, constructing, and project management. BIM software mainly comprises collaboration functionality that allows multiple team members to work on the same project model at the same time. The best BIM software also offers tools to optimize building performance with performance data and advanced analysis engines.

Levels of BIM –

BIM Level 0 – In the earlier days of the 1980’s architects started using computer-aided designs (CADs) to aid their design process. The easy ability of the BIM software to create and view many layers within these CADs expanded the ability to detail information about buildings that could not be easily included in plotted drafts. As per the new UK regulatory policies, this technology is now known as ‘BIM Level 0’.

BIM Level 1 – In the late 1990s, ‘objects’ were introduced to these designs. These are non-graphical pieces of data about the building or its components stored together with the graphical representations. This led to the introduction to automate certain tasks, such as scheduling and room numbering, along with permitting even more information to be stored within a file. These innovative types of software also introduced 3D modeling, but the systems were still inadequate by their rooting in graphics-first representations. As per the new UK regulatory policies, this is now known as ‘BIM Level 1’.

BIM Level 2 – BIM Level 2 takes ahead these object-oriented CADs and presents new requirements for interoperable export formats and easy sharing tools. All CAD software should be capable of exporting to one of the common file formats such as IFC (Industry Foundation Class) or COBie (Construction Operations Building Information Exchange). There is an additional requirement to create a ‘common data environment’ (CDE), that is effectively a shared data exchange platform. All files within a CDE remain separate but in a structured manner.

BIM Level 3 and beyond – BIM Level 3 category remains undefined. It effectively covers everything more innovative than BIM Level 2. The fact, however, is that this covers the true definition of BIM — database-first, single-source-of-truth design software and processes. Most of the direction for Level 3 is controlled by the Government-backed Digital Built Britain strategy now taken up and led from the Centre for Digital Built Britain (CDBB) at Cambridge University.

Know How to Choose Best BIM Software

Top 10 BIM Software: https://blog.360quadrants.com/2020/building-design-and-building-information-modeling-bim-software/

Press Release: https://www.360quadrants.com/press-release/360quadrants-releases-list-of-best-bim-software-companies-of-2020

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt USD3.7 trillion of technology spends and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. The platform provides users access to unbiased information that helps them make qualified business decisions. The platform facilitates deeper insight using direct engagement with 650+ industry experts and analysts and allows buyers to discuss their requirements with 7500 vendors. Companies get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in a niche space, to be consumed by giants and startups alike. Experts get to grow their brand and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide.

Contact:

Mr. Agney Sugla

agney@marketsandmarkets.com

630 Dundee Road, Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441