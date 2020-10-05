Digital Camera Market Business Analysis, Future Trends & Investment Opportunities

Felton, Calif., USA, Oct. 05, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Digital Camera Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, global trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready, data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global digital camera market is anticipated to reach USD 19.77 billion by the end 2020, according to a new report released by Million Insights. Growing trend of posting pictures on several social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and others is driving the market growth.

Key Players:



Canon

Nikon Corporation

Sony Corporation

Olympus Corporation

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Seiko Epson Corporation

Growth Drivers:

Rising popularity of posting pictures on social media platforms is anticipated to drive the market growth. Moreover, low penetration of digital cameras in countries such as India and Brazil is projected to create potential growth opportunities for the key market players. However, rising penetration of smartphones across the developed and developing countries owing to its easy accessibility and presence of high resolution cameras is one of the key factors restraining the market growth.

On the other hand, various photo editing tools such as Adobe Photoshop are gaining high popularity due to rising popularity of digital cameras across the globe.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

In 2012, the global digital cameras market accounted for 98.6 million unit shipments. It is projected to attain the unit shipments of 171.7 million by the end of 2020.

In 2012, the built-in lens camera segment accounted for 78.5% of the overall market share in terms of unit shipments. The segment’s unit shipments are projected to account for 128 million units by the end of 2020.

In 2012, the segment of DSLR cameras held the market share of 17.2% in terms of unit shipments owing to features such as convenience, compactness, and high efficiency. In 2012, the interchangeable-lens camera segment accounted for the revenue of USD 7,533.6 million.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific is projected to emerge as the largest market share owing to rising disposable income levels, rising penetration of social networking platforms such as Instagram and Facebook, and high growth opportunities in countries like China, Japan, and India. North American and European markets are largely driven by demand for replacing old cameras with new and upgraded ones.

In 2020, the market for digital cameras in North America is projected to attain 37,488.2 thousand units in terms of unit shipments. It is projected to attain a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period.

In 2012, Asia pacific held a significant share of more than 33% in terms of unit shipments owing to factors such as rising disposable income levels of people residing in countries such as India, Japan, and China and low penetration of the product in this region

