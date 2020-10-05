Influenza Diagnostics Market worth USD 1,012 million in 2025, at a CAGR of 7.8%

PUNE, India, 2020-Oct-05 — /EPR Network/ —

The global influenza diagnostic market is projected to reach USD 1,012 million in 2025 from USD 695 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

Influenza Diagnostics Market growth is largely driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of influenza, growth in research funding for influenza diagnostics, and the rising demand for faster diagnosis are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of this market in the coming years.

By test type, the RIDT segment accounted for the largest share for traditional diagnostic tests of the influenza diagnostic market.

The RIDT segment accounted for the largest share of the influenza diagnostics market for traditional diagnostic tests of the influenza diagnostic market in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to increased adoption of cost-effective and faster RIDT as a first line of diagnosis and screening process have been raised among the end-users. This is a major factor responsible for the largest share of the RIDT market.

By end-user, the hospital’s segment accounted for the largest share of the market.

The hospital’s segment accounted for the largest share of the influenza diagnostic market in 2019, influenza disease diagnostics is commonly carried out in hospitals, as it is complex in nature and requires technologically advanced product, this is the major factor driving the growth of this segment.

North America accounted for the largest share of the market.

The influenza diagnostic market is divided into four major regions-North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the global influenza diagnostic market, closely followed by Europe.

Key Market Players

The major companies in the influenza diagnostic market include Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Quidel Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Abbott Laboratories, Inc. (US), and Hologic Inc. (US).

Recent Developments:

In 2018, Siemens Healthineers acquired Fast Track Diagnostics Ltd., a manufacturer of a broad range of CE-marked infectious disease detection tests and syndromic panels. Through this acquisition, Siemens Healthineers expanded its molecular diagnostics portfolio for infectious diseases.

In 2018, Quidel Corporation (US) got approval for QuickVue Influenza A+B Test product.

In 2018,Abbott Laboratories (US) got approval for ID NOW Influenza A & B 2 Assay product

In 2017, Becton Dickinson, and Company got approval for BD Veritor System Flu A+B product.

