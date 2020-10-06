New Alfa Laval Fluid Handling Application & Innovation Centre opens in Denmark

Kolding, Denmark, 2020-Oct-06 — /EPR Network/ — Alfa Laval – a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling – is opening a state-of-the-art Application & Innovation Centre in Kolding, Denmark. The centre will reinforce the company’s technology leadership within hygienic fluid handling and put Alfa Laval squarely at the forefront of customer engagement, product innovation and optimization of customers’ processes.

Investing in the new 1,600-square-metre Application & Innovation Centre supports Alfa Laval’s strategic focus of accelerating product innovation and driving customer preference for Alfa Laval pumps, valves, and cleaning and mixing equipment used in the food and pharmaceutical industries.

“It’s all about taking our customers’ production to the next level,” says Mikkel Nordkvist, Vice President, Hygienic Fluid Handling, Head of Industry Management. “Customers can see – either in person or by live link – how Alfa Laval equipment performs under their actual operating conditions. Conducting trials with Alfa Laval industry experts provides verification of higher yield, improved hygiene, and sustainable cost reductions by saving energy, water and cleaning media. It’s a golden opportunity to validate overall performance.”

“The centre provides a unique environment to develop tomorrow’s fluid handling technologies and equipment. Multiple testbeds with advanced hardware and software enable us to drive innovation by conducting rigorous proof-of-concept experiments on new equipment for the food and pharma industries at many duty points under close-to-actual conditions,” says Rikke Kau Breinholt, Vice President, Hygienic Fluid Handling, and Head of Research & Development, Alfa Laval. “Moreover, with insights from customer trials, we can further refine our equipment and are able to introduce new customer-centric products and product enhancements to the market faster than before. Accelerating product development and innovation, in turn, means that we can deliver more value to our customers.”

Did you know that…Alfa Laval has several global competence and test centres, including four in Denmark; in Soborg (decanters for food and water applications), in Aalborg (marine applications), in Nakskov (membrane filtration applications), and now in Kolding (fluid handling)?

This is Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress – always going the extra mile to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets.

Alfa Laval’s innovative technologies are dedicated to purifying, refining, and reusing materials, promoting more responsible use of natural resources. They contribute to improved energy efficiency and heat recovery, better water treatment, and reduced emissions. Thereby, Alfa Laval is not only accelerating success for its customers, but also for people and the planet. Making the world better, every day. It’s all about Advancing betterTM.

Alfa Laval has 17,500 employees. Annual sales in 2019 were SEK 46.5 billion (approx. EUR 4.4 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq OMX.



For more information, contact:

Mikkel Nordkvist

Vice President, BU Hygienic Fluid Handling, Head of Industry Management

Phone: +45 31 12 69 25

E-mail: mikkel.nordkvist@alfalaval.com

Rikke Kau Breinholt

Vice President, BU Hygienic Fluid Handling, Head of Research & Development

Phone: +45 28 95 43 34

E-mail: rikkekau.breinholt@alfalaval.com

Marianne Hojby

Marketing Communication Manager

Alfa Laval Nordic A/S

Mobil: +45 28 95 44 71

E-mail: marianne.hojby@alfalaval.com