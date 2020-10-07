Leading San Francisco Fertility Center Announces the Grand Opening of their new Modesto Location

San Francisco, United States, 2020-Oct-07 — /EPR Network/ —

Laurel Fertility Care (LFC) is pleased to announce the opening of its new office location in Modesto, CA. This new location will allow the specialists at LFC to provide patients with exceptional results using the latest technologies.

“I’m so happy to welcome patients to our new location in Modesto. This new space allows us to provide a broader range of services to the Modesto and Central Valley. We can also care for our patients locally and offer more timely visits”, states Dr. Collin Smikle, Medical Director at Laurel Fertility.

At Laurel Fertility Care, our team has been committed since 2005 to make this as stress-free as possible. We are focused on listening to you and doing everything possible to meet your goals for getting pregnant. Our customized treatment plans meet your needs and budget to maximize your chance for success.

“We are excited about expanding our services to allow our patients in the Modesto and surrounding areas to seek fertility care. Ideally, this will cut down on how often patients and couples must commute to see a fertility doctor as they seek their families. We look forward to continuing to provide the excellent care that Laurel Fertility Care is known for,” states Dr. Geraldine Ekpo.

About Laurel Fertility Care:

With over 25 years of clinical and academic experience Dr. Collin Smikle and Dr. Geraldine Ekpo are committed to helping grow your dreams of having a family together. Laurel Fertility offers a comprehensive array of fertility treatments including basic fertility evaluation and assessment of reproductive potential, fertility preservation, minimal stimulation IVF, gestational surrogacy and more. Visit www.laurelfertility.com for more information.

