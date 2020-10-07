High-Resolution Melting Analysis Market Worth $302.1 Million | Rising Prevalence of Infectious Diseases and Genetic Disorders

PUNE, India, 2020-Oct-07 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “High-Resolution Melting Analysis Market by Product (Supermix Reagent, RT PCR Instrument, Software), Application (SNP Genotyping, Mutation Discovery, Epigenetics), Enduser (Research Laboratories, Hospital, Diagnostic Center) – Global Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

Revenue Growth Opportunities and Growth Drivers?

The Global High-Resolution Melting Analysis Market is expected to reach USD 302.1 Million, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.

Growth Driver in Depth:

Advantages of HRM Over Other Genotyping Technologies

Rising Prevalence of Infectious Diseases and Genetic Disorders

Increasing Public-Private Investments, Funds, and Grants

Use of HRM in Pathogen Identification

Market Segmentation in Depth:

On the basis of product & service, the high-resolution melting analysis market is segmented into instruments, reagents & consumables, and software & services. The reagents and consumables segment dominated the market in 2016; and is expected to continue to dominate the market during the forecast period. The segment is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the market is broadly classified into SNP genotyping, mutation scanning, species identification, pathogen identification, epigenetics, and other applications. In 2016, the SNP genotyping segment accounted for the largest share of the high-resolution melting analysis market. This can be attributed to the wide range of applications of SNP genotyping in the diagnosis of genetic and autoimmune diseases, study of the variations in drug responses, drug discovery & development, and the identification of genetic variations in plant or animal genomes.

Market, by End User

Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes

Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Other End Users

Worldwide Geographical Segmentation in-detailed:

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. North America (comprising the U.S. and Canada) accounted for the largest share of the global high-resolution melting analysis market, followed by Europe. The rising prevalence of infectious diseases, genetic disorders, & other chronic diseases, and the large number of genotyping-based research and development projects are key growth drivers for the HRM market in North America.

Prominent players in the global high-resolution melting analysis market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), F. Hofmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Bio-Rad Laboratories (U.S.), and QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Agilent Technologies Inc. (U.S.), bioMérieux S.A. (France), Illumina, Inc. (U.S.), Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (U.S.), Novacyt (France), Azura Genomics (U.S.), Canon Biomedical (U.S.), and PREMIER Biosoft (U.S.), among others.