Humanized Mouse and Rat Model Market Expecting Major Revenue Growth in Near Future – Emerging Trends

PUNE, India, 2020-Oct-07 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Humanized Mouse and Rat Model Market by Type (Genetic, Cell-Based (CD34, PBMC, BLT)), Application (Neuroscience, Hematopoesis, Oncology, Immunology & Infectious Diseases) & End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, CRO)) – Global Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

Revenue Growth Opportunities and Growth Drivers?

The Humanized Mouse Models Market is expected to reach USD 128.9 million, at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9% during the forecast period.

The Humanized Rat Model Market is expected to reach USD 8.9 million, at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

Growth Driver in Depth:

Increasing Number of Research Activities Involving Humanized Models

Growing Demand for Personalized Medicine

Continuous Support in the Form of Investments and Grants From the Government and Private Sectors

Increasing Number of R&D Activities in Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

The oncology segment commanded the largest share of the humanized mouse models market

By application, categorized into oncology, immunology and infectious diseases, neuroscience, hematopoiesis, toxicology, and other applications. Of all these application segments, oncology accounted for the largest share of the humanized rat models market. The increasing research activities and growing funding from various governments to carry out research studies on cancer are the major factors driving the growth of this segment.

Cell-based humanized mouse models to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

By type, the humanized mouse models market is categorized into genetic and cell-based humanized mouse models. The cell-based humanized mouse models segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the study period (2017–2022). The high growth of this segment can be attributed to the growing applications of cell-based humanized mouse models.

The cell-based humanized mouse models segment is further categorized into CD34, PBMC, and BLT humanized mouse models. The CD34 models segment commanded the largest share of the cell-based humanized rat models market and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

North America dominated the global humanized mouse models market. Growth in this regional segment can be attributed to the increasing monoclonal antibody production, preclinical activities by CROs and pharmaceutical R&D, continued and responsible use of animals ensured by animal care organizations, growing biomedical research in the US along with government support for the development of protein drugs, and growing stem cell research in Canada.

The major market players in the humanized mouse models market include The Jackson Laboratory (US), Taconic Biosciences, Inc. (US), Horizon Discovery Group plc (UK), genOway, S.A. (France), Charles River Laboratories (US), Harbour Antibodies BV (China), Hera BioLabs (US), Vitalstar Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China), inGenious Targeting Laboratory (US), AXENIS S.A.S (France), Crown Bioscience, Inc. (US), Transgenic, Inc. (Japan), and Champions Oncology, Inc. (US). The major players in the humanized rat models market include Horizon Discovery Group plc (UK), Hera BioLabs (US), and Yecuris Corporation (US).