India Data Center Market top competitors within the market framework

MarketsandMarkets expects the India data center market size to grow from USD 1.0billion in 2018 to USD 1.5billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.4% during the forecast period. The datacenter market potential in India is currently underutilized, but it is expected to witness healthy growth in the coming years. Indian government policies are conducive for the market growth. It has set up objectives in National Digital Communications Policy in 2018 (NDCP-2018) to boost Digital India initiative, which needs to be achieved by 2022.

Captive is the highest market share holding segment in India, however, the colocation model is growing fast which will hold equal market share of captive in the coming years. The government initiatives will help colocation service providers to gain market share. Currently, the captive model holds more than 60% of market share in India and colocation (outsourced) model captures about 40% market share. However, the gap is expected to be bridged in the coming years, where the captive model will lose about 5% market share and colocation will gain 5% share in India.

The electrical components segment has the highest market share among all components, which is more than 40%. Further breakup of the electrical components market segment reveals the Power Distribution Unit (PDUs) and UPS commands more than 40% of market share among all electrical components.

Schneider Electric is one of the prominent players in the data center infrastructure market in India. The company provides hardware, along with technical support, repair, and configuration and design services to its Indian customers. It caters to customers belonging to IT & telecom, BFSI, government, retail, and manufacturing vertical across India. The company has core offerings in data center infrastructure, such as Power Distribution Units (PDU), power generators, cooling units, chillers, and data center racks. It also has a strong sales and marketing network to sell its products and services to tier 1 as well as tier 2 cities in India; customers can also buy these products directly from the company directly or its distributors. Mumbai and Bengaluru have Schneider’s largest customer segments in India. The company has a strong presence in the power and cooling infrastructure segment in the country, while it has a limited coverage in the rack segment. The company also provides design and consulting services for data center, and main customers include Netmagic, ESDS, Ctrl S, and many more colocation services vendors in India.

Netmagic is one of the prominent colocation services providers in India. The company provides colocation space as well as managed hosting services. Netmagic is a key data center developer in India and leverages early mover advantage into the market. It is the first company in India to launch disaster recovery and cloud computing services. Netmagic is one of the top DC vendors for managed hosting, colocation, and captive data centers in the country, the parent company NTT Communications operates >250 DCs globally. Netmagic maintains long-term relationships with OEMs and high value resellers for better support. The company is known in the industry to have its own norms to ensure smooth and continuous functioning of the DCs. The norms (named as Nexcenter) are above the tier III or IV norms, such as extra client facilities, resiliency, concurring maintainability, and no single point of failure. The company is looking to expand in major cities only. 11 DCs usually operate in full capacity with the new DCs 90% booked even before being launched.

