Intimate Wash Care Products Market Set to Witness an Uptick during 2019 – 2029

Intimate Wash Care Products Market Outlook

Menstruation cycle is a monthly bleeding process faced by billions of women and girls across the globe. In various developing countries, there is limited access to feminine hygiene products such as sanitary pads, wipes, menstrual cups, washes, liners, and others to manage menstruation cycle due to low consumer awareness about the products and high social taboos. In the rural areas, females often opt clothes and other substitute materials to manage intimate hygiene. However, despite the significant gaps in product access, low and middle income countries witnessed the substantial growth in the coming years. To overcome these issues and increase products accessibility companies have scaled their capacity by introducing new products such as intimate wash care products in response to cater to growing consumer demand.

Reasons for Covering Intimate Wash Care Products Market Title

Girls/women in the low income countries are still facing many challenges for intimate hygiene management. Hence, to overcome these challenges various organizations, manufacturing companies, and women’s environmental network are conducting campaigns and educating rural girls about the health issues related to the menstrual cycle and improves personal hygiene practices. This is one of the factors influencing the growth of the intimate wash care products market in the near future. In addition, players in the market are significantly investing on development of unique intimate wash care products with natural ingredients, antifungal, and antibacterial properties are some other factors fueling the growth of the intimate wash care products market during the forecast period. However, certain risk of allergies such as irritation, itchiness, dryness, and other problems with the intimate wash care products, may hamper the growth of the global intimate wash care products market.

Global Intimate Wash Care Products: Market Segmentation

On the basis of form type, the global intimate wash care products market has been segmented as –

Creams

Moisturizers

Oils/Gels

Foams

Others

On the basis of price range, the global intimate wash care products market has been segmented as –

Economy

Mid-Range

Premium

On the basis of end user, the global intimate wash care products market has been segmented as –

Men

Women

On the basis of nature, the global intimate wash care products market has been segmented as –

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of the sales channel, the global intimate wash care products market has been segmented as –

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Pharmacies and Drug Stores

Specialty Outlets

Independent Small Stores

E-Retailers

Other Sales Channel

Among nature, organic products are likely to grow at a substantial CAGR in the intimate wash care products market over the forecast period, as consumers are demanding for intimate care products formulated with plant extracts due to its health benefits. Additionally, female end-users is expected to register comparatively high revenue growth over the forecast period due to adoption of topical feminine vulvar washes to reduce the risk of vulvovaginal disorders among them. Based on sales channel, e-retailers is booming in the intimate wash care products market owing to high engagement of customers over the internet, coupled with increasing e-Commerce activities.

Global Intimate Wash Care Products Market: Regional Outlook

The intimate wash care products market is anticipated to register significant growth across all the regions during the forecast period. The intimate wash care products market is classified into seven key areas: North America, Europe, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to be the leading markets in the global intimate wash care products as consumers are seeking for natural formulated and clinically tested external intimate wash care products that offers targeted antimicrobial health benefits. South Asia and East Asia intimate wash care products market is expected to account healthy CAGR during the forecast period owing to presence of potential customers and growing government activities to educate women about maintain hygiene during menstrual cycle. According to National Family Health Survey (NFHS), in India more than 60% of menstruating women uses home-grown alternatives to manage intimate hygiene. MEA is likely to offer attractive opportunity in the global intimate wash care products market in the coming years.

Global Intimate Wash Care Products Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global intimate wash care products market are Kao Corporation, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Organic Glide Company, The Honey Pot Company, LLC, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company, Imbue, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Company, Combe Incorporated, Lemisol Corporation, Skin Elements Company, WOW Freedom Company, The Himalaya Drug Company, Makhai, Sirona Hygiene Private Limited, and others.

Global Intimate Wash Care Products Market: Key Developments

Prominent players in the intimate wash care products market are now significantly investing in men’s personal grooming products to expand their product portfolio along with target new customers. Companies are introducing new products in the market to target the male customers, as grooming and hygiene is a least priority aspect in the men’s category. For instance, in September 2019, Redcliffe Hygiene Private Limited introduced a new natural intimate wash care products for men to expand its customer base and to gain a competitive edge.

Brief Approach to Research

FMI will follow a modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the form type, price range, end-user, nature, and sales channel of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data is collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.