COVID-19 Impact on Critical Care Device Market – Global Industry Leaders & Growth Divers Adopted

PUNE, India, 2020-Oct-08 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “COVID-19 Impact on Critical Care Device Market by Device (High-Impact Products (Ventilators, Patient Monitors, Infusion Pumps, Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Devices and Sleep Apnea Devices) and Low-Impact Products (Anesthesia Machines, Defibrillators and Blood Warmers)) and Region – Global Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

How the Market Growth looks like and Industry Segmentation?

The Global Critical Care Device Market size is expected to reach USD 27.29 billion by 2021 from an estimated value of USD 37.97 billion in 2020. The critical care devices market is expected to witness a growth of 44.1% from 2019 to 2020.

Based on products, the critical care devices market is segmented into ventilators & supplies, sleep apnea devices, patient monitors, hyperbaric oxygen therapy devices, infusion pumps, defibrillators, anesthesia machines, blood warmers, and other critical care devices supplies. The ventilators segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to its use in managing critically ill patients, given the fact that the coronavirus attacks the respiratory system.

Based on the end-users, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, ambulatory care settings, emergency medical services, and home care settings. The hospitals & clinics segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR owing to the increasing number of ICU beds and the growing number of field & make-shift hospitals to treat and manage the COVID-19 patients.

Browse 85 market data Tables and 24 Figures spread through 90 Pages and in-depth TOC | Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=216430576



Recent Developments;

On 29th April 2020, Medtronic has ramped up the production of its high-performance ventilators by more than 40%. In addition, the company is working with third-parties to explore other non-traditional mechanisms to increase the production of ventilators, including providing its intellectual property and ventilator designs to the public for third-party ventilator production

Getinge has seen an increased global demand for advanced ventilators, extracorporeal life support (ECLS) equipment, and advanced monitoring for intensive care units since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. To meet the global demand, Getinge will temporarily increase its production of advanced ICU-ventilators by 160% in 2020, to 26,000 ventilators in total. In 2019, Getinge produced approximately 10,000 advanced ICU-ventilators at its production site in Solna, Sweden.

Growth Driver in Depth:

Increase In The Number Of Icu Beds In Countries With A High Prevalence Of Covid-19

Increasing Demand For Ventilators For The Effective Management Of Critical Covid-19 Patients

Less-Stringent Regulatory Requirements To Facilitate The Production Of Critical Care Devices

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=216430576

Worldwide Geographical Segmentation in-detailed:

North America accounted for the largest share of the critical care devices industry in 2019, followed by Europe. The large share of this region is attributed mainly to a high number of positive COVID-19 cases and deaths in the US, a robust healthcare system, and the presence of many large hospitals in the region. Moreover, a large number of major global players are based in the US, owing to which the country can easily manufacture these devices.

The prominent players in the global critical care devices market are Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Baxter International Inc. (US), Fresenius Kabi (Germany), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Moog Inc. (US), Smiths Medical (US), and Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), among others