Sleeping Bags Market to Experience Significant Growth during the Forecast Period 2018-2027

Innovative Sleeping Bag Designs to Gain Consumer Traction

Manufacturers thrive to make the outdoorsman’s experience comfortable by introducing innovative camping essentials. Consumers usually perform intense online search before purchasing the sleeping bags. As a result, a variety of sleeping bags in terms of shape, type of insulation fill, weight and temperature ratings are available in the market.

As the weight of the sleeping bags is an important factor in determining the weight of an entire backpack, the competitive landscape of the sleeping bags market is revolving around introducing ultra-light sleeping bags with novel fill material.

L.L. Bean, an American retail company that manufactures clothing and outdoor recreation equipment, has introduced its Ultralight Sleeping Bag with aerogel insulator. Aerogel is an ultra-light material with extremely low density and thermal conductivity. PrimaLoft Gold Insulation has combined aerogel with fiber technology which is used in L.L. Bean’s Ultralight sleeping bag.

NEIGHBORHOOD and Helinox have collaborated for their latest joint launch of a range of camping essentials which included sleeping bags. All of the launch collection featured the inclusion of an ultra light-weight aluminium alloy in camping essentials making them compact and portable.

Apart from these new material entrants, existing sleeping bags in the market consists of two types of fill including down or natural fill and synthetic fill. While down fill is considered expensive yet warm, synthetic fill provides better performance in wet conditions.

Popular shapes of the sleeping bags are rectangular, barrel-shaped, mummy, quilt, elephant’s foot and also double sleeping bags.

Based on temperature rating, three types of sleeping bags are available in the market including winter, summer, and 3 season.

Although the sleeping bags market is driven by the growth of the outdoor industry and innovative product introductions, cost and intense competitive landscape are likely to influence the market in the forecast period.

