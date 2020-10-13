Luxury Ride expands its pre-owned luxury cars network Pan India

New Delhi, India, 2020-Oct-13 — /EPR Network/ — Underlining its commitment to bring luxury cars at an affordable price, and redefine the car buying experience across the country, Luxury Ride among India’s largest and fastest-growing chain of pre-owned luxury cars today announced to expand its pre-owned luxury cars network Pan India. Luxury Ride will open 50 news showrooms in India by 2023, and will be expanding its footprints in tier 2, tier 3 cities and beyond. Luxury Ride to open showrooms in Ludhiana, and Gurugram by the end of this year and soon after Luxury Ride will open showrooms in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Indore, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Kolkata, and Pune. All the showrooms will have 3S facility that will provide both sales and after-sales services, and will have integrated service workshop with the team of trained staff including technicians and other service personnel. Luxury Ride is offering Car servicing at 1/3rd price starting at INR 9,999/- with contact-less and Pick and Drop facilities for the convenience of its customers.

Commenting on the announcement, Sumit Garg, Co-Founder & Managing Director, Luxury Ride, said “We have an extremely strong consumer base in North India, and with the growing demand for our cars in the pre-owned luxury car market from tier 2 & tier 3 cities of India, we are delighted to expand our network across India. The strategic locations of our showrooms will cater to a larger audience and will strengthen our market presence, for further capturing the market share across India. We are also strengthening our online presence and soon we are launching our mobile application which will offer end-end solutions to make things easier for our customers. Our online business has grown from 10-15 per cent in April to 50 per cent in August and we are hopeful to reach to 70 per cent by the end of this year. We have grown from strength to strength and saw 100 per cent year- on-year growth.

Commenting on the announcement, Dhianu Das, Co-Founder, Luxury Ride, said “Our aim is to provide utmost quality and convenience to our customer to enhance their buying experience. Luxury Ride showrooms are ultra-modern, integrated and one-stop-roof offering buying, selling, servicing, detailing, insurance, roadside assistance, for our esteemed customers. Our sales are growing gradually and we expect it to pick up further during the festive season.

Luxury Ride mobile app will be available on both IOS and Android, it will have features like an online booking EMI calculator, comparison sheet, and 360 degree video of the car, virtual reality showroom tour, service history and online submission of documents, payment gateway and many more services.

About Luxury Ride: Co-Founded by Sumit Garg and serial angel investor Dhianu Das in 2015, Luxury Ride is among India’s fastest-growing and largest chain of pre-owned, multi-brand luxury car showrooms, offering end to end services from buying, selling, servicing, insurance, roadside assistance to car modification and more. It has seen tremendous growth year on year and is now present in six cities across North India (Karnal, New Delhi, Dehradun, Jaipur, and Chandigarh) – through a mix of owned and franchised outlets. Luxury Ride has sold 1000+ luxury cars and serviced over 10,000 + luxury cars and boasts 4000+ customers since inception. Its pre-owned luxury car portfolio includes Audi, BMW, Mercedes, Porsche, Volvo, Jaguar, Lexus, Toyota, Land Rover, Mini Cooper, VolksWagen, Bentley and others. At Luxury Ride every car is put thorough 150 quality tests and its’ the first in India to offer a 15-day buy back guarantee. It aims to be a one-stop destination for pre-owned luxury cars providing buying, selling, servicing, detailing, insurance, roadside assistance, car modification and much more, all under a single roof. Luxury Ride’s vision is to make luxury cars affordable for more customers and set new benchmarks in the space be it service, selling or the whole experience. Do visit https://luxuryride.in/ for details.

