WeCare tlc named to Orlando Business Journal’s Golden 100 list

ORLANDO, Fla., 2020-Oct-13 — /EPR Network/ — Leading onsite and near-site health care provider WeCare tlc was recently honored with a spot on the 2020 Orlando Business Journal Golden 100 list. The provider’s mission to transform the way healthcare is delivered is the driving force for the company’s growth.

The Golden 100 list features the largest privately held companies in Central Florida, ranked by year-end gross revenue. To qualify for the list, companies must be at least 51 percent privately owned and headquartered in Orange, Seminole, Osceola or Lake Counties.

“We’re very flattered to be recognized by the Orlando Business Journal’s Golden 100,” said Raegan Garber Le Douaron, president of WeCare tlc. “Our team is so passionate about changing the way healthcare is delivered in this country and we plan to continue to grow until we achieve this goal.”

Honored as an ultimate newcomer, WeCare tlc reported a 2019 gross revenue of $18.34 million, coming in at No. 73 on the list.

“This year hasn’t been easy, but we’re all so proud of how much we’ve grown and learned during these difficult times,” said Le Douaron. “During the pandemic, WeCare tlc adapted to client and patient needs with telehealth programs and curbside healthcare offerings and has worked tirelessly to offer COVID-19 strategic support for clients.”

WeCare tlc oversees on-site and near-site primary care health care centers for employers and other health care sponsors across the country, with 54 health and wellness centers across 10 states. In 2019, the company adopted Bridges to Excellence standards, the strictest industry standards, to ensure the best care of all its patients.

For more information about WeCare tlc, visit www.WeCaretlc.com.

To see the Orlando Business Journal’s entire ranking, click here.

About WeCare tlc

WeCare tlc is a leader in onsite and near-site advanced primary care healthcare centers for employers. The company is on a mission to change how healthcare is delivered in the United States through disrupting the typical model. WeCare tlc operates 54 healthcare centers in 10 states and serves more than 100 clients. Health centers are available to individual employers or can be created through a cooperative effort of multiple companies. Healthcare services include primary care, chronic care management, laboratory testing, medication dispensing and negotiation for outpatient procedures. WeCare tlc has developed systems that streamline claims data, which is coupled with health center data in order to clarify how healthcare dollars are spent. The company has adopted best practices to mitigate medical risks. WeCare tlc was founded in 2005 in Lake Mary, Fla. and now has more than 200 employees nationwide. For more information, visit https://www.wecaretlc.com or call us at 1-800-941-0644.

