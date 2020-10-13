Feed Enzymes Market to See Major Growth by 2025

The global feed enzymes market size is estimated to be USD 1.3 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. The market has a promising growth potential due to several factors, including the stringent safety regulations on livestock safety across the globe, increasing demand for meat and dairy products among consumers, and rising population with an increasing disposable income in emerging economies.

The feed enzymes market is dominated by few globally established players such as BASF SE (Germany), DowDuPont (US), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), Kemin Industries (US), and Cargill Incorporated (US). These players have adopted various growth strategies such as partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and new product launches to increase their presence in the global market.

Make an Inquiry:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=1157

BASF SE (Germany) held the majority of the global feed enzymes market share in 2020. The company is also one of the global suppliers of innovative feed additives for livestock, aquaculture, and companion animals. Under their animal nutrition category, BASF enzymes are offered predominantly for monogastric animals, such as swine and poultry. In March 2019, BASF introduced a new phytase, Natuphos E, in Indonesia, which helps release efficient phosphorus, energy, and amino acids in livestock. It also promotes the growth of swine and poultry.

DowDuPont started with the merger of Dow with DuPont in September 2017. This merger brought together complementary portfolios of two innovative companies, which were major players in the agriculture, material science, and specialty product industries. DowDuPont operated through eight business segments—agriculture, performance materials & coatings, industrial intermediate & infrastructure, packaging & specialty plastics, electronics & imaging, nutrition & biosciences, transportation & advanced polymers, and safety & construction. Under its nutrition & biosciences segment, the company provided solutions for the global food and beverage, dietary supplements, pharma, home and personal care, energy, and animal nutrition markets. The company operates in the feed enzymes market through its subsidiary, Danisco A/S (Denmark). It offers a wide range of products, including feed enzymes that help fulfill the increasing demand for animal nutrition products. The animal nutrition segment of DuPont provides innovative enzymes, natural betaine, and probiotic feed technologies to solve livestock and aquaculture challenges, such as reducing feed and legislative compliance costs and ensuring proper growth and conducive living environment.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1157

DSM is a leading player in the global feed industry as it provides its customers, including feed mills, integrators, and farmers, with products and solutions that help it succeed in a dynamic and ever-changing global market. In 2019, the company increasingly focused on new product launches. For Example, DSM launched Balancius at the 22nd European Symposium under its poultry nutrition (ESPN 2019) segment to strengthen its product portfolio in Europe. In June 2019, DSM launched Balancius in the Poultry Nutrition (ESPN 2019) subsegment of Animal Nutrition & Health. Balancius is the first and only feed ingredient that breaks down peptidoglycans (PGNs) in bacterial cell debris, thus releasing nutrients and improving nutrient digestibility and absorption capacity. It consistently improves feed conversion ratio by 3%, thus contributing to sustainable poultry production.