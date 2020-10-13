Leukapheresis Market Worth $27.7 million – Global Industry Leaders & Growth Strategies Adopted by Them

PUNE, India, 2020-Oct-13 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Leukapheresis Market by Product (Apheresis Machine, Leukocyte Filter, Column, Disposables), Leukopak (Mobilized, Non-Mobilized, Human Primary Cells), Application (Research, Therapeutic), End User (Hospitals, Research Institute) – Global Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™, Leukopaks are enriched leukapheresis products that contain higher concentrations of leukocytes.

Revenue Growth Opportunities and Growth Drivers?

The Leukapheresis Products Market is expected to reach USD 27.7 million, at a CAGR of 7.4%

The Leukopaks Market is expected to reach USD 445.6 million, at a CAGR of 46.4% during the forecast period.

Growth Boosting Factors:

Increasing Incidence and Prevalence of Leukemia

Increasing Number of Blood Donations

Demand for Leukopaks in Clinical Research

Market Opportunities;

Leukapheresis for Pediatric Patients

Emerging Economies and Increasing Investments From Academic Institutes, Pharma-Biotech Companies, and Leading Players

Browse 134 market data Tables and 49 Figures spread through 194 Pages and in-depth TOC – Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=20283148

Market Segmentation in Depth:

On the basis of type, the leukapheresis devices market is segmented into apheresis devices, leukapheresis columns & cell separators, and leukoreduction filters. In 2017, the apheresis devices segment accounted for the largest share of the leukapheresis devices market. The large share of this segment is attributed to the widespread adoption of apheresis devices for performing therapeutic leukapheresis procedures for the treatment of leukemia and development of leukopaks for clinical and preclinical research.

On the basis of type, the leuopaks market is segmented into mobilized PB leukopaks, non-mobilized PB leukopaks, diseased leukopaks, and isolated PBMCs. The mobilized PB leukopaks segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global leukopaks market in 2018. The dominant share of this segment is attributed to the increasing demand for low-granulocyte and low-hematocrit contamination, high cell viability, and an increase in CD34+ cell frequencies for the development of immunotherapies.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=20283148

Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the leukapheresis market in 2018, followed by North America. The increase in regenerative medicine research in the region, growth in the number of clinical trials for CAR-T therapy, and the presence of leading pharma and biotech companies focusing on cell therapy research are factors are driving the growth of this regional segment.

The prominent players in the global leukapheresis products market are Asahi Kasei Medical (Japan), Fresenius (Germany), Haemonetics Corporation (US), Terumo BCT (US), STEMCELL Technologies (Canada), and Macopharma (France).

Some prominent players in the leukopaks market are HemaCare (US), AllCells (US), StemExpress (US), PPA Research Group (US), Key Biologics (US), Caltag Medsystem (UK), ZenBio (US), Precision for Medicine (US), and BioIVT (US).