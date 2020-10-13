Image Guided Surgery Devices Market– Size, Top Companies, Annual Forecast 2020-2025

Dublin, Ireland, 2020-Oct-13 — /EPR Network/ —

The image guided surgery devices market is estimated to reach a US$ 4.9 billion valuation between the years of projection from 2020 to 2025. The ongoing coronavirus outbreak has restricted short term demand for such medical equipment. Government guidelines to postpone elective medical procedures during lockdowns and moderate supply chain disruptions for essential components are expected to limit market prospects.

“Image guided surgery devices not only bolster accuracy during surgical procedures, they also simplify the surgery, cut down procedure time, and significantly reduce the visibility of surgical scars. All of these factors will positively influence the market during the assessment period,” says the Fact.MR analyst.

Image Guided Surgery Devices Market – Important Takeaways

Multi-port devices are gaining major traction, supported by major applications in image guided hysterectomy procedures.

Urology surgical applications account for significant market share with growing incidences of urinary blockage and cancer cases.

Asia Pacific is a fast-growing market for image guided surgery, with Japan playing a major role with extensive automation in healthcare systems.

Image Guided Surgery Devices Market – Driving Factors

Growing adoption of image guided surgery devices for kidney, bladder, and prostate cancer is a major contributor to market growth.

The growing application of robotics in medical trauma supports overall adoption rates.

Image Guided Surgery Devices Market – Leading Constraints

High costs and low adoption of image guided surgery devices, particularly in Latin America and Middle East and Africa limit market growth.

Shortage of adequately trained healthcare professionals in handling image guided surgeries is a challenge for market players.

Anticipated Market Impact by Coronavirus Outbreak

The image guided surgery devices market has been adversely affected in the short term owing to the coronavirus outbreak. The industry is facing challenges in terms of sourcing essential components for the production of image guided surgery devices owing to moderate disruptions in supply chains. Further, lockdown and social distancing regulations associated with the postponing of elective medical procedures is hurting short term demand for image guided surgery devices for varied non-urgent ailments. Recovery of the market is likely to be strong with the continued interest in minimally invasive surgeries.

Competition Landscape

Some of the leading manufacturers in the global image guided surgery device market include but are not limited to Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, and Medtronic.

Players in the image guided surgery device market are largely pushing for the development of launch of new devices and chemical agents for superior outcomes and expansion into new markets.

For example, OnLume Surgical has initiated a clinical trial for a novel nerve-targeting agent by Alume with their fluorescence guided surgery imaging device. On a similar note, Avelas has unveiled a pegloprastide cancer marker for use in image guided breast cancer surgery. Further, 7D has unveiled its Machine-vision image guided surgery system for spinal surgery applications in Asia.

The FACT.MR’s market research report provides in-depth insights on image guided surgery device market. The market is scrutinized according to device type (computed tomography scanner, ultrasound system, magnetic resonance imaging, endoscopes, x-ray fluoroscopy, position emitted tomography, and single photon emission computed tomography), application (cardiac surgery, neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, urology, gastroenterology, oncology, and others), and end user (hospital, ambulatory surgical center, clinics, research & academic institutes) across six key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa).

