Natural Segment is Projected to be the Fastest-Growing in Tartaric Acid Market

The global tartaric acid market is projected to reach USD 285.6 million by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.77%; in terms of volume, it is projected to reach 91.2 KT by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.50% during the forecast period. The major driver of the tartaric acid industry is its multifunctionality across different industries such as food & beverages, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics. Tartaric acid, as an ingredient, has immense usage in the pharmaceutical industry, especially after technological innovations such as micro-encapsulation.

The natural tartaric acid segment is projected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period, due to its high usage in applications such food & beverages, especially in the wine industry, resulting in an exponential increase in the consumption and production. Tartaric acid is mostly used in the wine industry due to the major role it plays in maintaining the chemical stability of the wine, controlling the acidity of wine and its color, and finally in influencing the taste of the finished wine.

The key players include Caviro Group (Italy), ATP Group (US), Merck (Germany), Omkar Specialty Chemicals (India), Changmao Biochemical Engineering (China), Tarac Technologies (Australia), PAHI (Spain), Distillerie Mazzari (Italy), Distillerie Bonollo (Italy), Derivados Vinicos (Argentina), Industrias Vinicas (US), and Tártaros Gonzalo Castelló (Spain).

