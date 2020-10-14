Softline conducts assessment of cloud environment status for Vizor Labs with Azure Health Checkup

LONDON, United Kingdom, 2020-Oct-14 — /EPR Network/ — Softline provided Vizor Labs, a major Russian developer of software for video analytics and computer vision, with Azure Health Checkup, a unique service for analyzing the status of cloud environment.

The client received a complete assessment of the Azure infrastructure performance as well as a set of professional recommendations on its comprehensive optimization. The international Azure Expert Managed Service Provider (MSP) status awarded at the end of last year to Softline further confirms its expertise in using the broad range of Azure tools to meet customer needs.

Softline projects have been successfully employing Vizor Labs solutions developed with the help of the Microsoft Azure platform for almost three years. At some point Vizor Labs started to need an in-depth review of its Azure cloud environment and a cost-benefit analysis of its use. Azure today is offering over 300 services. It takes an expert in Microsoft technologies to track the emerging new services and understand their features, monitor changes in tariff plans and manage cloud-related expenditures. This was the reason why Vizor Labs sought assistance from Softline.

Softline has been closely cooperating with Microsoft for more than 25 years. The company has received prestigious awards from the vendor and earned top partner statuses, some of them exclusive. The international Azure Expert Managed Service Provider (MSP) status awarded at the end of last year to Softline further confirmed its expertise in using the broad range of Azure high-quality tools to meet customer needs. After this certification Softline received full access to Azure Health Checkup, a service for the analysis of cloud environments.

Softline provided this service to Vizor Labs. After connecting to the Azure environment, the Softline Cloud Management platform collected information on its performance and supplied it to Softline engineers. These experts estimated the feasibility of licensing cost optimization, analyzed the architecture and security of the cloud environment, its compliance with accepted standards, performance and operating costs.

“Thanks to Azure Health Checkup, a service provided by Softline, we received a detailed report on the status of our cloud infrastructure. The report revealed certain problems that will be addressed by Vizor Labs IT staff. For instance, one of our computer vision solutions required expensive virtual machines with GPU modules. The review has shown that these machines were continuously running even when our customers did not use the service, and Azure resources were occasionally wasted. Also, Softline consultants suggested some recommendations to improve security, including a correct role-based access model and a more secure way to integrate the cloud with the local infrastructure. Last but not least, Softline has provided us with monitoring dashboards to control compliance with security recommendations,” sums up Vasiliy Dolgov, Vizor Labs CEO.

Egor Bavykin, Azure solutions sales manager at Softline, shares his vision of the project: “Our ISV partnership program implies more that promoting Vizor Labs software in the Russian IT market. Softline also helps Vizor Labs streamline its software architecture and acquire more expertise in infrastructural cloud technologies. Therefore, our mutually beneficial cooperation has been gaining momentum every year. I am sure the project we have implemented will continue developing. Most likely, Vizor Labs may wish to consider a move from virtual machines to Azure services powered by artificial intelligence.”