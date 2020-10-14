Mini Bins Announces Competitively Priced Skip Bin Hire In Joondalup

Heathridge, Western Australia, 2020-Oct-14 — /EPR Network/ — Mini bins are advantageous for any residential or commercial construction project. Mini Bins, based in Western Australia, is pleased to announce their skip bin hire in Joondalup at excellent pricing. Customers no longer have to sacrifice project costs in order to get a first class waste removal service.

When renting a mini bin, customers can fill with a variety of materials. Acceptable items include things like yard waste, construction debris, rocks, broken appliances, furniture, and more. A representative for Mini Bins, Blair Bolland, has said, “We are an affordable option for all types of waste removal (excluding hazardous materials, chemicals, oils, paint, liquid waste, gas bottles, asbestos, and mattresses)” on exceptions of use for their mini skip bins.

Mini Bins has built a reputation for being one of the best and most trusted mini bins for hire Company in Western Australia. Established in 1984, Mini Bins has been the leading choice for fast, friendly, and competitive priced service. With convenient, fast delivery, customers can have their 2m bins dropped-off, placed where required and picked up when it suits.

Mr. Bolland added, “We deliver to all areas North of the River, as far east as Great Northern Hwy to Neeves Road, right up to Two Rocks along the coastal region.” With a wide service area, rubbish removal is a breeze for residential and commercial customers.

Whether customers are undertaking general yard cleaning, such as spring cleaning, or have a more detailed project like a bathroom remodel, mini skip bins offer a straightforward approach to eliminating clutter. The bins available through Mini Bins are a convenient, but generous two meters in size. The convenient size allows customers to have multiple two meter bins placed around their home or business. This can lead to a substantial time saving, and make the waste removal process as easy as possible. Their two meters, and the most popular option, equates to three 6×4 trailers.

Recycling is a massive priority for Mini Bins. This is something they are extremely passionate about. They are committed to helping the environment wherever possible. On average, they are able to recycle up to 80% of all material collected. Some collected materials they can recycle are bricks, concrete, green waste, plastics, cardboard, and steel.

Skip bin rentals in Joondalup with Mini Bins are available at four day and weekly rates. To discover more about their rentals or to have a bin delivered to your property, the first step is inquiring for rates. This can be done online or by calling 0894015784. When renting a skip bin, customers never have to worry about what to do with unwanted items, trash, construction debris, and more. Mini Bins makes waste removal simple.

For more information on Mini Bins, please visit http://www.minibinsnorth.com.au/. For questions about services, please contact Blair Bolland by email at minibinsnorth@outlook.com.